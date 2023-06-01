Higher Prices and Backlog Release Catapulted Data Center Switch Sales to a New Record Level in 1Q 2023, According to Dell'Oro Group

Arista and Nvidia Outperformed the Market Significantly

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, global sales of Data Center Switches witnessed an impressive growth of more than 20 percent in 1Q 2023, representing the fourth consecutive quarter of record-breaking revenue levels. The growth was broad-based across all major vendors, with Arista and Nvidia leading the pack and significantly outpacing market performance.

"The substantial growth was primarily fueled by the ongoing release of the backlog as supply conditions continue to improve. In fact, some vendors reported 40 percent reduction in lead times on certain products compared to the prior quarter," said Sameh Boujelbene, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Additionally, the market started to see some positive impact of list price increases implemented by most vendors about a year ago, as newer backlogs started to gradually get released.

"Revenue growth was broad-based across all major vendors, with Arista leading the pack by growing three times faster than the overall market and gaining over six points of revenue share in the quarter. Another standout performer was Nvidia, surpassing market growth and gaining more than one point of revenue share during the quarter," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2023 Ethernet Switch – Data Center Report:

Cloud Service Providers accounted for nearly two-thirds of the revenue growth in the quarter, while the Large Enterprise segment contributed to the remaining share.

Further fueled by Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, shipments of 200 Gbps and 400 Gbps switches constituted approximately 25 percent of the revenue and 20 percent of the total shipments. Although Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta continue to drive the majority of deployments, we observed an increasing number of shipments directed toward Tier 2/3 Cloud Service Providers and large enterprises.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Data Center Quarterly Report offers a detailed view of the market, including Ethernet switches for server access, server aggregation, and data center core. (Software is addressed separately.) The report contains in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers' revenue; ports shipped; average selling prices for both Modular and Fixed Managed and Unmanaged Ethernet Switches (1,10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, 400, ≥800 Gbps); revenue split by market segments as well as regional breakouts. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunication, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

