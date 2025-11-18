Higher Purpose Hub Partners with the Sam Cooke Estate to Launch "Change Is" Initiative in Clarksdale, Mississippi

Honoring Sam Cooke's Legacy Through Literacy, Music, and Community Empowerment

CLARKSDALE, Miss., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Higher Purpose Hub (HPH), a regional nonprofit advancing intergenerational economic opportunity across the Mississippi Delta, is proud to announce a partnership with the Royalty Firm LLC, Estate of Sam Cooke to launch the "Change Is" Initiative in Clarksdale, Mississippi, the birthplace of soul legend Sam Cooke.

On November 20th, HPH will welcome Nicole Cooke-Johnson, granddaughter of Sam Cooke, for a day of community celebration and storytelling that honors her grandfather's enduring message of hope and transformation.

"As we approach our tenth year at Higher Purpose Hub, it's fitting to honor one of the world's greatest voices for change right here where his story began," said Dr. Tim Lampkin, Executive Director of Higher Purpose Hub. "Sam Cooke's message still echoes across generations. This partnership bridges our cultural legacy with a forward vision for the Delta—where creativity, storytelling, and community power drive real progress."

The day begins with a literacy initiative in collaboration with the Mississippi Book Festival, where elementary students will meet Nicole Cooke-Johnson and receive signed copies of "A Is for Change Gonna Come," illustrated by Nikkolas Smith. The book, inspired by Sam Cooke's iconic anthem, encourages young readers to find their voices and create change in their communities.

At 5:00 PM, the community is invited to a public conversation, "The Power of Music," at the Carnegie Public Library, exploring how music shapes culture and social progress. Later that evening, the Cooke Estate will host "Sip and Soul," an intimate celebration featuring artists, creatives, and community leaders honoring Sam Cooke's legacy.

"It's significant to return to my grandfather's birthplace and connect his legacy with the next generation," said Nicole Cooke-Johnson. "Through this initiative, we hope to remind young people that change begins within them and that their voices, just like his, can transform the world."

Higher Purpose Hub is a resource that uses community education, storytelling, and grants to elevate opportunity across the Delta. The partnership with the Cooke Estate strengthens HPH's "BrighTEN the Delta" campaign, amplifying stories of resilience and innovation that continue to redefine the region's narrative.

