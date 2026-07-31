Higher Purpose Hub to Break Ground on $3 Million Regional Economic Opportunity Center, Launching a New Era of Community Investment in the Mississippi Delta

CLARKSDALE, Miss., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Purpose Hub will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, at 11 a.m. at 238 Issaquena Ave, Clarksdale, MS, marking the beginning of construction on its new regional economic opportunity center, a significant investment into the improvement of the financial, cultural, and physical well-being of communities across the Mississippi Delta.

Supported by a grant totaling more than $2.2 million from the Delta Regional Authority (DRA), with the remaining amount coming from foundations and donors. The project will transform a historic building in downtown Clarksdale into a first-of-its-kind regional destination where Delta residents will be able to access business support, wellness services, fresh food, arts and cultural programming, and collaborative spaces for learning and gathering.

The groundbreaking ceremony will kick off Higher Purpose Fest (August 6th-8th), the organization's annual gathering highlighting food, music, and wellness. Community members, nonprofit leaders, elected officials, project partners, and supporters from across the region are expected to attend as Higher Purpose Hub launches its next chapter of investing in the people and economic vitality of the Delta.

"This groundbreaking represents more than the start of construction; it represents our continued investment in people, place, and the future possibilities of the Mississippi Delta," said Dr. Tim Lampkin, Founder and Executive Director of Higher Purpose Hub.

Once completed, the facility will house a bookstore, public art gallery, and regional center for entrepreneurship and community development, offering business education, workforce training, technical assistance, and access to capital for entrepreneurs across the Mississippi Delta.

The project reflects Higher Purpose Hub's commitment to expanding economic opportunity and strengthening communities through entrepreneurship and innovation.

"The Delta Regional Authority is pleased to support the Higher Purpose Hub, a regional economic opportunity center enhancing the financial, physical and cultural well-being of the Mississippi Delta," said Laura Veazey, DRA Executive Director. "Through this investment, communities across the Delta will have access to a wide range of services, including business education, workforce training and preventive health care, in one centralized location."

About Higher Purpose Hub

Higher Purpose Hub is a regional nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing economic mobility and building community wealth throughout the Mississippi Delta. Through entrepreneurship, workforce development, business support, arts and culture, food systems, and strategic partnerships, Higher Purpose Hub equips individuals and communities with the resources needed to create lasting economic opportunity and regional prosperity.

About the Delta Regional Authority

The DRA was established in 2000 as a formal framework for joint federal-state collaboration to promote and encourage the economic development of the lower Mississippi River and Alabama Black Belt regions. To fulfill this purpose, DRA invests in projects supporting transportation infrastructure, basic public infrastructure, workforce training, and business development. DRA's region encompasses 255 counties and parishes in parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

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SOURCE Higher Purpose Hub