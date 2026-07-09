Higher Purpose Fest Brings Celebration of Music, Food, and Wellness to Clarksdale

Founding nonprofit celebrates Decade of Impact in the Mississippi Delta

CLARKSDALE, Miss., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Higher Purpose Hub (HPH) is proud to announce the return of its annual Higher Purpose Fest, taking place Thursday, August 6 through Saturday, August 8, 2026, at the Coahoma County Higher Education Center in Clarksdale, MS. Now in its fourth year, the festival expands to a three-day experience that brings together music, food, wellness, under one banner. This year's festival also marks a milestone moment for the organization as Higher Purpose Hub commemorates 10 years of impact across the Mississippi Delta.

For the first time, Higher Purpose Hub is merging its three premier events: the Community Market, Business Summit, and the Awards Gala, into a single, unified festival weekend. The result is a one-of-a-kind cultural and economic gathering designed to ensure there is something for everyone, from families and foodies to entrepreneurs, creatives, and changemakers.

"Ten years ago, we set out to build a different kind of future for the Mississippi Delta, one rooted in the brilliance, joy, and resilience of our people," said Dr. Tim Lampkin, Founder & Executive Director of Higher Purpose Hub. "The Higher Purpose Fest is the embodiment of that vision. By bringing our community market, business summit, and awards gala together for the very first time, we are creating a flagship moment that honors a decade of progress and sets the stage for what is possible in the next ten years."

Higher Purpose Hub work has been possible by leveraging local, state, regional, and national partnerships. Community Education, Storytelling, and Grantmaking are the key tools utilized to improve opportunities for youth, women, and Black residents. Over the next ten years, the organization is working collaboratively with local partners on ten outcomes to reduce poverty in the region.

Higher Purpose Fest Schedule of Events

Thursday, August 6, 2026 | Community Market | 3:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Free and open to the public, the Community Market kicks off the weekend with great food, music, and wellness vibes. The culinary stage will feature cooking demos from Talisa Shivers and Turnip Todd, alongside a hands-on raised bed gardening demonstration with Jaylen Hudson. Attendees can also find their flow at the wellness corner with yoga sessions led by Maya Morris and Candace Sausberry. Guests will have access to a curated retail shopping experience, family zone, and onsite health services, The music takes over centerstage, with DJ Amber Love spinning as the official DJ, alongside live performances from Cuz Band, Marion Cork, Mike Steele, and Edna Nicole + Delta Ave.

Friday, August 7, 2026 | Business Summit | 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The Business Summit is a full day of insight and inspiration for entrepreneurs and creatives. The day begins with an opening keynote from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Person of the Year Ameka Coleman, Founder & CEO of Strands of Faith, and closes with a powerful fireside chat between Hip-Hop emcee Akeem Ali and Dr. Tim Lampkin, Founder & Executive Director of Higher Purpose Hub. DJ Kujho will keep the energy high throughout the day as the official Summit DJ.

Expert panels will cover the topics that matter most to today's creators, founders, and culture-shifters:

Music Panel featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Audri Johnson, music executive Gabby Jones, and music producer and songwriter Tiffany Turner, granddaughter of the late legendary Ike Turner.

featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Audri Johnson, music executive Gabby Jones, and music producer and songwriter Tiffany Turner, granddaughter of the late legendary Ike Turner. Food Panel featuring Harvey Williams, Co-Founder & CEO of Delta Dirt Distillery; Corterrius Allen, Founder of DaCakeGoat; and Kenesha Lewis, Co-Owner of Kay's Kute Fruit. The panel will be moderated by Emanuel Williams, Founder & CEO of The EDW Group.

featuring Harvey Williams, Co-Founder & CEO of Delta Dirt Distillery; Corterrius Allen, Founder of DaCakeGoat; and Kenesha Lewis, Co-Owner of Kay's Kute Fruit. The panel will be moderated by Emanuel Williams, Founder & CEO of The EDW Group. Wellness Panel featuring Maya Morris, Owner of Split Rebel Yoga; Dr. Mary Williams, Owner of Urgent & Primary Care Clinic; and Sederia Gray, Owner of Far & Dotter Dispensary.

Saturday, August 8, 2026 | Awards Gala | 7:00 – 11:00 p.m.

The fest closes with the Awards Gala, a signature evening recognizing the business and community leaders whose vision, grit, and generosity are shaping the future of the Mississippi Delta. Honorees will be celebrated for their contributions to economic opportunity, cultural preservation, and community impact across the region. The night will also feature performances by Grammy-winning R&B artist Raheem DeVaughn, with celebrity DJ Traci Steele on the turntables.

"This fest is a powerful reflection of what happens when we invest in our communities," said Dr. Tim Lampkin. "From the local artists at the Community Market, to the entrepreneurs and founders sharing the stage at the Business Summit, to the leaders we will honor at the Awards Gala, every moment of this weekend is a celebration of excellence and an investment in the local changemakers."

All Higher Purpose Fest 2026 events are free and open to the public; however, registration is required to attend. Reserved tables for the Higher Purpose Awards Gala are also available for purchase. To register, please visit www.higherpurposefest.com.

About Higher Purpose Hub

The Higher Purpose Hub (HPH) is a regional nonprofit intermediary founded in 2016 to improve intergenerational economic opportunity across the Mississippi Delta. Learn more by visiting www.higherpurposehub.org.

SOURCE Higher Purpose Hub