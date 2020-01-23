Higher Standards Opens Luxury Lifestyle Retail Concept In Malibu

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Standards, the luxury lifestyle brand for an elevated smoking experience, today announced the opening of its unique concept shop in Malibu, California. Located in the exclusive shopping center in the heart of the renowned beachfront community, Higher Standards Malibu introduces an elevated approach to the cannabis retail experience with the opening of its third flagship location at 3826 Cross Creek Road, Malibu, CA.

"The Higher Standards retail concept was born out of our desire to provide not only a premium smoking experience, but a lifestyle brand centered around the growing cannabis culture," said Sasha Kadey, Chief Marketing Officer of Greenlane and Co-Founder of Higher Standards. "These core concepts have resonated significantly with consumers, and we are very excited about the opening of our first flagship store in California. We look forward to offering a one-of-a-kind retail experience to both local and visiting aficionados in Malibu as we continue to grow and expand the Higher Standards brand."

Higher Standards Malibu will provide an innovative, hands-on shopping experience featuring a unique mix of local and LA based artists such as Gabriela Benatar and Summerland Ceramics as well as luxury smoking accessories and advanced technology vaporizers such as PAX, G Pen and LEVO alongside sought-after lifestyle brands such as Jonathan Adler and Malin + Goetz. It will also offer its own branded line lifestyle accessories, apparel and Made in USA glass.

"The opening of the Malibu store demonstrates the strength of the Higher Standards brand and the successful execution of our strategy to invest in strong retail markets while diversifying both domestically and internationally," said Aaron LoCascio, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane. "Building on this upward trajectory, we will continue to invest in innovative retail markets to bring our unique retail experience to true cannabis connoisseurs around the world."

Higher Standards continues to change the face of retail and branding in the industry and is focused on expanding its domestic footprint in prime urban retail corridors throughout the country. In addition to its flagship stores in New York City and Atlanta, Higher Standards has a shop-in-shop presence in The Pottery and Cannary West in Los Angeles, and the Bud & Bloom in Santa Ana, California, with plans for continued domestic and international expansion.

Details:

Hours of Operation: Mon - Sat 10AM - 9PM, Sun 10AM - 8PM

Location: Higher Standards Malibu, 3826 Cross Creek Road, Malibu, CA 90265

About Higher Standards

Higher Standards was launched by Greenlane to provide true connoisseurs with the tools they need to achieve the most elevated smoking experience, from premium care and maintenance products that ensure the best flavor from your material, to exclusive and specialty accessories. Higher Standards operates three flagship locations in New York City's famed Chelsea Market, Atlanta's Ponce City Market and Malibu's Malibu Village, as well as three shop-in-shop presences in Los Angeles and Santa Ana, California. Higher Standards' flagship stores are first-of-their-kind concept shops – a contemporary take on a luxury smoke shop offering a carefully curated product selection including Higher Standards' own branded line. https://higherstandards.com/

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products. The Company operates as a powerful house of brands, third party brand accelerator and distribution platform for consumption devices and lifestyle brands serving the global cannabis, CBD, and liquid nicotine markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, and smoke and vape shops. Greenlane has an established track record of partnering with brands through all stages of product lifecycle, providing a range of services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, market research, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, warranty repair, supply chain management, and distribution. In addition to owning and operating its own brands, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry's leading players including PAX Labs, (Canopy-owned) Storz & Bickel, JUUL, Grenco Science, Firefly, DaVinci, Select, Sherbinskis, Bloom Farms, Mary's Nutritionals, Cookies and dozens of others. Greenlane's house of brands is comprised of child-resistant packaging innovator Pollen Gear; VIBES rolling papers; the Marley Natural accessory line; the Keith Haring accessory line, Aerospaced & Groove grinders, and Higher Standards, which is both an upscale product line and an innovative retail experience with flagship stores at New York City's famed Chelsea Market and Atlanta's Ponce City Market. The company also owns and operates Vapor.com , an industry leading e-commerce platform which offers convenient, flexible shopping solutions directly to consumers. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/ .

Media Contact Information

Georgia Mack

Rio PR

georgia@riopr.com

Hannah Dunning/Kelly Langmesser

Sard Verbinnen & Co

212-687-8080

Greenlane-SVC@sardverb.com

Stefanie Singer

Director of Communications, Greenlane

561-366-2528 EXT. 249

ssinger@gnln.com

SOURCE Higher Standards

Related Links

https://higherstandards.com/

