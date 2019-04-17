GEORGETOWN, Ky., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's college and graduate school students really do want it all:

Accelerated degree programs,

Dual degree programs, and

Highest-paying careers possible from a degree.

Earn two master's degrees at once? Yes…

Students expect to minimize their invested time and money while maximizing their educational achievements. This means a quicker path to a degree, a wider set of enhanced skills, and finally, the highest pay possible.

Now, TheBestSchools.org gives students what they seek in three high-demand lists:

The Fastest Online Bachelor's Degree Programs https://thebestschools.org/rankings/fastest-online-bachelors-degree-programs/

The Best Online Dual Master's Degree Programs https://thebestschools.org/online-colleges/online-dual-masters-degree-programs/

The Highest-Paying Careers That Require a Master's Degree https://thebestschools.org/careers/highest-paying-careers-masters-degree/

"College costs, scheduling crunches, and a work world that demands top skills — today's students face a number of pressures to get the most outcome for their time and money," says Dan Edelen, communications manager for TheBestSchools.org, "They've already embraced the advantages of online degree programs, but they need more."

Colleges and universities are listening and are working to meet that demand. Online degree programs have long offered schedule flexibility and a learn-anywhere approach. Students now also want rapid completion, degree diversity, and the higher level of pay a master's degree may offer.

"With online college no longer a new idea, schools are working hard to differentiate themselves and meet student needs," Edelen continues. "Our team at TheBestSchools.org responds with the facts students require to make the most informed decisions about the best degree programs and career options available now."

TheBestSchools.org is a leader in school rankings — high school, college, postgraduate, online, and on-campus. As an organizational member of both the American Council on Education and the National Association for College Admission Counseling, TheBestSchools.org upholds the highest standards to meet the requirements of more than one million monthly visitors and to help them find the best school for their needs. TheBestSchools.org staff and advisory board believe learning transforms lives for the better and should be a lifelong pursuit.

Contact:

Dan Edelen

TheBestSchools.org

212876@email4pr.com

(513) 601-8202

SOURCE TheBestSchools.org

Related Links

https://thebestschools.org

