HigherGround Secures Patent from USPTO for Live911

HigherGround secures patent for Live911, allowing officers to hear real-time 9-1-1 emergency calls in their vehicles. Tweet this

"In emergency response, minutes or even seconds matter. Live911 is proving to be a game changer in providing officers with more data to respond quicker, to improve situational awareness, and to save people's lives," said retired Chula Vista Police Captain Fritz Reber, an inventor named on the patent. "I am proud to have worked with HigherGround to turn my vision into a reality."

The new patent titled, "Systems and Methods of Live Streaming Emergency Dispatch Data to First Responders," covers capturing audio and corresponding location metadata associated with an emergency call and transmitting the signal to one or more computing devices.

"We are pleased that the U.S. Patent Office has recognized the uniqueness of our Live911 technology and granted this patent. It underscores HigherGround's focus on innovation and our commitment to deliver mission-critical communications solutions that protect officers and the citizens they serve," said Terry Ryan, HigherGround President and CEO.

Visit our website for more details on our patent portfolio www.higherground.com/patents. To learn about Live911, visit www.live911.com.

About HigherGround, Inc.

HigherGround, Inc. provides reliable applications for mission-critical communications. Our multi-channel recording and QA solutions transform data into actionable intelligence to optimize operations, enhance performance, and reduce costs. Capture911 recording and incident reconstruction solution has been deployed in thousands of organizations. Live911 is the industry's first technology to securely livestream 911 emergency calls directly to officers in the field and provide precise GPS map location of the caller. For more information visit www.higherground.com or www.live911.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jake White

Communication Specialist

310-800-2359

[email protected]

SOURCE HigherGround