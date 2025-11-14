HigherVisibility Named 2025 SEO Agency of the Year by the US Agency Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HigherVisibility has been named 2025 SEO Agency of the Year by the US Agency Awards, a recognition that highlights the agency's continued focus on building marketing programs that drive measurable growth for clients.

The US Agency Awards judge digital marketing agencies across the country on innovation, performance, client impact, and the ability to adapt to industry changes. HigherVisibility's submission showcased the systems and improvements the agency rolled out this year, along with recent client outcomes that reflect the results of that work.

HigherVisibility

"We're honored to receive this award," said Adam Heitzman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of HigherVisibility. "Our team has spent the past year strengthening the way we approach SEO through better tools, sharper strategy, and a deeper focus on what matters to clients. This recognition is a credit to the people behind the work and the trust our clients put in us."

HigherVisibility continues to refine its Targeted Growth System® and support clients through a customized approach to SEO, paid media, CRO, and analytics. The agency's commitment to collaboration across departments has helped accelerate improvements in reporting, forecasting, site performance, and strategic planning.

Founded in 2008, HigherVisibility works with brands across multiple industries, including national franchises, local businesses, e-commerce companies, and enterprise organizations. The agency has been recognized previously by Search Engine Land, Entrepreneur, Forbes, and Inc. Magazine.

The official announcement from the US Agency Awards can be found here: https://usagencyawards.com/2025-winners/

About HigherVisibility

HigherVisibility is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Memphis, TN, specializing in SEO, PPC, CRO, content strategy, and analytics. The agency serves clients across the U.S. and is known for its Targeted Growth System®, a customized framework designed to help businesses improve revenue and visibility across search channels. Learn more at HigherVisibility.com.

