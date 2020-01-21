Highest In-Demand Interface Force Measurement Products Now Available to Buy Online with QuickShip48® E-Commerce Service

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface QuickShip48® e-commerce service provides customers with an easy way to get the force measurement products quickly and shipped within two business days. The new QS48® Now service brings hundreds of Interface's industry-leading load cells, mini load cells, torque transducers, multi-axis sensors, indicators, and signal conditioners to customer's doorsteps immediately for important test and measurement projects.

"As the pace of innovation continues to accelerate in the digital age, our customers need reliable and accurate test and measurement tools quickly," said Joel Strom, CEO, Interface. "Our new online QuickShip48 e-commerce service guarantees fast access to in-demand products to meet our customer's urgent development schedules and helps them get their innovations tested and to market faster."

Interface has hundreds of in-stock force measurement products available with the one-stop online shopping experience. The QuickShip48 accelerated e-commerce service offers a wide range of Interface's readily available products that can be purchased with a credit card and shipped within two business days. All QS48 Now products ship from the company's manufacturing headquarters in Arizona and are sent with expedited shipping to arrive within three-five days within the U.S.

Popular Interface products available for online purchase at the new QS48 e-commerce store include:

For a complete list of QuickShip48 Interface products that are available for online purchase and 48-hour shipment, visit our new QS48 store at https://quickship.interfaceforce.com/.

About Interface Force Measurement Solutions

Interface is the world's trusted leader in technology, design and manufacturing of force measurement solutions. Our clients include a "who's who" of the aerospace, automotive and vehicle, medical device, energy, industrial manufacturing, test and measurement industries. Interface engineers around the world are empowered to create high-level tools and solutions that deliver consistent, high-quality performance. These products include load cells, torque transducers, multi-axis sensors, wireless telemetry, instrumentation and calibration equipment. Interface, Inc., was founded in 1968 and is a U.S.-based woman-owned technology manufacturing company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, please visit https://www.interfaceforce.com.

