Highest Rating from Covered California

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Covered California, the state's marketplace for the Affordable Care Act, has rated Kaiser Permanente 5 stars — the highest possible score — for overall quality in its health plan ratings for 2020. Kaiser Permanente will be the only plan with this distinction offered by Covered California during the 2019 open enrollment period.

In addition to the highest marks for "Overall Quality," Kaiser Permanente received 5 stars for "Getting the Right Care" and "Plan Services for Members." No other health plan rated higher than Kaiser Permanente in any category.

"We are proud to be recognized for the high-quality care and service we provide to our 700,000 Covered California enrollees and all of our members nationwide," said Patrick Courneya, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer for National Health Plan and Hospitals Quality at Kaiser Permanente. "Our top scores speak to our efforts to understand our members' needs and preferences, and deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right setting, to help our members and communities thrive."

"Our 5-star rating is a reflection of the exceptional work being done by our compassionate and highly skilled physicians, nurses, clinicians, and support staff," said Nancy Gin, MD, executive vice president and chief quality officer for The Permanente Federation, the national umbrella organization for the nearly 23,000 physicians providing care to Kaiser Permanente members nationwide. "Our integrated care, collaborative approach, and commitment to excellence is creating more healthy years for our more than 9 million members in California and their communities."

This is the latest of several accolades and awards Kaiser Permanente's California health plans have received in 2019. Most recently, the National Committee for Quality Assurance recognized Kaiser Permanente in Northern California and Southern California as having the highest rated plans in their regions.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.3 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education and the support of community health.

About the Covered California Plan Quality Ratings

Plan quality ratings and enrollee survey results are calculated by Covered California using data provided to CMS by health plans in 2019. The ratings are being displayed for health plans for the 2020 plan year. CMS rates qualified health plans (QHPs) using the Quality Rating System (QRS), which is based on third party validated clinical measure data and QHP Enrollee Survey response data. CMS calculates QRS ratings annually using a 5-star scale. QHP issuers contract with HHS-approved survey vendors that independently conduct the QHP Enrollee Survey each year. QRS ratings and QHP Enrollee Survey results may change from one year to the next. https://www.coveredca.com/

