Highfive Announces Distribution Agreement with Polaris Communications

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its ongoing mission to make video conferencing ubiquitous, Highfive today announced it has signed a new distribution agreement with Polaris Communications, a North Melbourne, Australia-based company that designs, manufactures and distributes business communications and collaboration products and services. As more knowledge workers are working remotely and from home, the new agreement will help provide business continuity with video conferencing solutions that greatly improve the ease, quality, and security of video conferencing for business customers in the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region.

As part of the distribution agreement, Polaris will serve as the distributor of choice for Highfive's web conferencing and meeting room solutions in Australia and New Zealand. Highfive's web conferencing plans include Starter, Advanced and Premier:

Highfive Starter is ideal for smaller remote teams so they can easily connect and collaborate;

Highfive Advanced is perfect for businesses requiring more robust features to connect with colleagues, partners and customers; and

Highfive Premier is designed to enhance productivity for larger groups of remote teams, providing a full suite of collaboration tools.

Highfive's meeting room solutions, Select, Plus and Premium, include everything a business needs to convert their meeting rooms into smart spaces, providing seamless experiences for end users regardless of their location or device.

"More businesses are allowing their employees to work from home or remote and we believe this trend will continue for the foreseeable future," said Matthew Borchert, Strategic Sales Director at Polaris Communications. "We're thrilled that we can enhance our business portfolio by offering Highfive's cloud-based web conferencing software and meeting room solutions to our valued business customers across the APAC region. Together with Highfive, we've got our customers covered from their living rooms to their meeting rooms."

Running on AWS and the Google Cloud Platform, Highfive was born in the cloud. The company's WebRTC-based native cloud video platform was specifically built for easy, reliable, and secure business communications and collaboration. As a result, Highfive provides end users with simple, one-tap connections from any device, while its partnership with Dolby delivers "like you're there" experiences. Additionally, all Highfive data is fully encrypted, providing secure business continuity and keeping meetings safe and secure. Polaris business customers can trust Highfive's domain-based security and privacy approach to keep unwanted visitors from "bombing" their meetings, and Highfive never shares customer data with any third parties.

"We're delighted to be partnering with Polaris to provide Highfive, the highest quality, most easy to use, and affordable video conferencing solutions ideally suited for small- to medium-size businesses," said Richard Borenstein, Chief Revenue Officer at Highfive. "This partnership gives Highfive greater reach across the globe, while providing our products, services and customer support to a region starving for high-quality video conferencing that's simple to use, highly secure, and provides the necessary collaboration tools and workflows workers need to do their jobs more effectively and efficiently."

About Polaris

Australian owned and operated for 35 years, Polaris is pioneering a path in business communications and collaboration for the APAC and European marketplaces. An innovative, forward-thinking company, Polaris always is striving to achieve the very best in all areas of our business. The company holds its position as a telecommunications market leader by building a reputation for consistent high quality and constant innovation, both in product design and service delivery.

Headquartered in North Melbourne, Australia, Polaris has representatives in every Australian state, plus New Zealand and Europe. Visit www.polaris.com.au for more information.

About Highfive

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Highfive has reimagined meetings for businesses worldwide. We've improved the ease and quality of business communications and collaboration so teams are empowered to focus on what's important and get their best work done. Using open-source Web-based communication platforms and protocols, integrating with enterprise-grade workflows, and delivering crystal-clear audio with high-definition video, we're providing our business customers with exceptional full-stack video conferencing solutions. From the living room to the meeting room, and all the way to the executive boardroom, we've got you covered. For more information, visit www.highfive.com.

SOURCE Highfive

Related Links

https://highfive.com

