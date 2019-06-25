Highfive Names United Way Winner of National Meeting Room Makeover Contest

Receiving more than 150 entries, the national contest was a first of its kind opportunity for organizations across all industries to vie for a modern meeting room experience. The United Way was selected based on its level of need, combined with its potential ability to have a profound impact in the 153 communities it serves in the Greater Boston area. United Way works to improve lives by mobilizing communities, providing financial opportunities and investing in educational success.

"United Way employees, donors, partners and volunteers are dispersed across a large region, and it's highly inefficient to do meetings the old fashioned, in-person way," said Mark Lamothe, Senior Vice President of Marketing at United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley. "The modern meeting experience powered by Highfive is going to change the game of how we do meetings around here. We're able to join meetings easily, show off our faces and actively participate and connect with those we work with. And those connections are so important in our work."

Prior to winning a reimagined meeting space from Highfive, the United Way faced the challenges of working across a large, dispersed region. Between old audio conferencing equipment and limited time to attend in-person meetings, the United Way was relying on antiquated systems that delivered frustrating meeting experiences. As with most non-profit organizations, funds typically go to support their mission of serving the community rather than modernizing office technology.

"We're thrilled to support the United Way, knowing that a modern, reimagined approach to their in-room video conferencing will amplify the team's impact across the Greater Boston area," said Joe Manuele, CEO of Highfive. "They're already reaping the benefits of a modern meeting room with an immersive video conferencing experience. And we know the best is yet to come for them, as the team finds ways to use Highfive to support its charter."

Highfive is on a mission to make video conferencing ubiquitous by democratizing high-quality, reliable, immersive video conferencing services—from the desktop to modernized meeting rooms—so that every organization can have access to easy, seamless, and affordable video services.

Highfive plans to reopen entries to a second Meeting Room Makeover contest early this summer. For more information, visit www.highfive.com.

About Highfive

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Highfive has reimagined meetings for enterprises. We've improved the ease and quality of in-room video conferencing so teams are empowered to focus on what's important and get their best work done. Using web-based communication platforms and protocols, integrating with enterprise-grade workflows and external apps, and delivering crystal-clear audio from Dolby Voice® with Dolby engineered 4K wide-angle camera and hub featuring intelligent scene framing, HDR and whiteboard mode, we're providing enterprises worldwide with exceptional meeting experiences at affordable per-room pricing. Taking less than 15 minutes to install, our immersive video conferencing solutions deliver instant collaboration, filling meeting rooms with happy, engaged and empowered workers. Highfive is backed by Dimension Data, General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, and GV (Google Ventures). For more information on Highfive, visit www.highfive.com.

