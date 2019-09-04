Highfive's New Disruptive Pricing Model Removes Barriers to Entry in Video Collaboration

In stark contrast to existing user-based plans—which whitelist only individual email addresses and continually charge for expensive add-on features—Highfive whitelists all company email domains. This gives every worker across the business the ability to host, participate and enjoy greater collaboration by using Highfive meetings. Everyone benefits from unlimited meetings and minutes, along with features like screen-sharing, meeting recording and virtual whiteboards—included at no additional cost. And with built-in PSTN functionality, Highfive fulfills a complete suite of conferencing needs.

"Incumbent desktop and cloud conferencing solutions with their user-based licensing models simply don't translate into the modern conferencing experience," said Joe Manuele, CEO at Highfive. "The best way to remove barriers to entry and help businesses fill their empty meeting rooms is to challenge the status quo and improve the experience for all stakeholders. The good news is, our reimagined approach eliminates the excessive costs and complexity of user lifecycle management by IT departments, AV teams and systems integrators. We've removed the limitations of traditional, hard-to-manage user models, including the creeping costs of unpredictable user licenses and add-on features."

Highfive was the first company to bring to market an innovative "per-room pricing" model, bundling together audio and video hardware with software on a single platform and delivered via a single vendor. Highfive also was the first video conferencing vendor to build its video stack on WebRTC and ride the AWS public hyperscale cloud.

"Because of our early investments in WebRTC and riding the public cloud, Highfive isn't bogged down with overhead costs and limitations in network infrastructure and private clouds," said Manuele. "Which means that we can pass along more value and cost savings to our customers, as evidenced with our new pricing model."

For any business looking to deploy video conferencing in their meeting rooms, the typical overhead and associated high costs of leveraging technology from multiple vendors and managing the user lifecycle is over. Highfive makes it easier and more transparent than ever to add new meeting rooms. Anyone—from the office manager to the IT director to a marketing VP—can unpack a Highfive kit, plug in just three cables, download the free app and be up and running with the industry's easiest video conferencing system in under 15 minutes. During setup, Highfive experts are online within 45 seconds to help walk customers through the process. Professional services and customer support, as well as admin dashboard, phone, chat and email support, are all included with every meeting room purchase.

According to end-user surveys fielded by Wainhouse Research, active users of video conferencing cite a preference for holding their video meetings in conference rooms. The results suggest that the conference room remains a linchpin in fostering a culture of video adoption even among companies that use desktop video conferencing frequently.

"With its new pricing structure, Highfive appears to be positioning itself as a one-stop shop able to support cost-effective video collaboration offerings at the desktop and in the meeting room," said Steve Vonder Haar, Senior Analyst with Wainhouse Research. "The ability to provide a common user interface for video meetings spanning a variety of venues, including the conference room, puts Highfive in sync with the evolving video demands of the modern enterprise."

"Our new pricing plans are aligned to what I keep hearing from businesses everyday: keep the solution economical and the experience easy and available to any team, office or workspace. And that's exactly what Highfive delivers with our reimagined pricing model," concluded Manuele.

About Highfive

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Highfive has reimagined meetings for enterprises. We've improved the ease and quality of in-room video conferencing so teams are empowered to focus on what's important and get their best work done. Using web-based communication platforms and protocols, integrating with enterprise-grade workflows and external apps, and delivering crystal-clear audio from Dolby Voice® with Dolby engineered 4K wide-angle cameras, we're providing businesses worldwide with exceptional meeting experiences at affordable per-room pricing. Taking less than 15 minutes to install, our immersive video conferencing solutions deliver instant collaboration, filling meeting rooms with happy, engaged and empowered workers. Highfive is backed by Dimension Data, General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Knollwood, and GV (Google Ventures). For more information about Highfive, visit www.highfive.com .

