HIGHGATE APPOINTS MIKE UWE DICKERSBACH AS CHIEF DIGITAL OFFICER

News provided by

Highgate

30 May, 2023, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highgate, a leading hotel management, investment and development company, announced today the appointment of Mike Uwe Dickersbach to Chief Digital Officer. In this newly created role, Mike will be responsible for leading Highgate today – and into tomorrow – in identifying and implementing cutting-edge technologies to further position the organization as a best-in-class hospitality leader for associates, guests and partners.

Mike will also support Highgate's growing hotel portfolio by building strategic initiatives that can further enhance guest experiences through technology and intelligence. He will be focused on driving innovation through forward-looking, transformative technologies that will help Highgate and its partners meet short and long-term business objectives.

"Technology has always played a critical role in Highgate's ability to deliver best-in-class experiences for guests and maximize revenue for hotel owners," said Arash Azarbarzin, Chief Executive Officer at Highgate. "Welcoming Mike back to Highgate to lead our IT innovation strategy will ensure that we continue to integrate the most cutting-edge technologies into our organization and extend these efficiencies and opportunities to our partners," said Azarbarzin.

"After almost a decade, I am honored to return to Highgate, a company that understands the importance of having IT as a core component of its broader strategic vision," said Mike Dickersbach. "I am thrilled to be working with such a talented team of professionals who are committed to achieving the highest standard of excellence."

Dickersbach re-joins Highgate after serving as the company's Chief Technology Officer from 2015-2017. Since then, he served numerous leadership roles including Director of Technology Projects at HEI Hotels & Resorts and Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer at RipplePoint. Most recently, he was Vice President, Global Hospitality Services at Infor, a global leader in software providing the only multi-tenant cloud enterprise solution infrastructure that delivers cross-industry, operational and technology platform capabilities. At Infor, Mike oversaw of a global team of 116+ and implemented strategic software changes to drive services revenue, increase margins and reduce delivery times. He holds a Masters of Science in Information Systems (Summa Cum Laude) from University of Maryland.

About Highgate
Highgate is a leading global real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Waikiki, London and Lisbon. www.highgate.com.

SOURCE Highgate

Also from this source

HIGHGATE PUBLIE SON PREMIER RAPPORT ENVIRONNEMENTAL, SOCIAL ET DE GOUVERNANCE (ESG)

HIGHGATE PUBLICA SU PRIMER INFORME AMBIENTAL, SOCIAL Y DE GOBERNANZA (ESG)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.