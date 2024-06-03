HIGHGATE UNVEILS ROMER HOUSE WAIKĪKĪ; DEBUTS NEW RESTAURANT AND BAR, 'IZAKAYA 855-ALOHA' BY TABLEONE HOSPITALITY

Oʻahu's First Adults-Only Respite for the Best of Urban Wonderment is Now Open

HONOLULU, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer of adulting has dawned in paradise with full permission and zero apologies as Highgate opens Romer House Waikīkī . Offering 179 rooms, O'ahu's sole adults-only hotel is a perfect Waikīkī hideaway for guests looking to connect with Hawai'i's vibrant artistic community and culture. The expansive, residential-like lobby has a seamless discovery of Waikīkī's newest restaurant and bar, IZAKAYA 855-ALOHA, a celebration of Japanese traditions, Hawaiian flavors, and good-old-fashioned analog connections; a concept envisioned by TableOne Hospitality and acclaimed restaurateur Patric Yumul. Romer House Waikīkī is anchored in an authentic neighborhood experience with unprecedented access to local-favorites not easily found in the traditional travelogs. With summer rates starting at $195 per night , travelers are invited to explore the hidden gems of Waikīkī and beyond, all with a modern adult edge. @romerhousewaikiki .

Pictured: Guest check-in reception with grand staircase leading to the second floor Backyard pool and bar oasis Pictured: IZAKAYA 855-ALOHA, Table #34 with phone booth art by Solario Pictured: Romer House Waikīkī guestroom

"Highgate is committed to boldly expanding its hospitality portfolio to support every guest - be it kama'aina or visitor - curating an experience truly aligned with their interests, needs and spend," said President of Highgate Hawaii Kelly Sanders. "Romer House Waikīkī serves as an extension of Hawaii's community, culture and above all, connection. Its location in the heart of Waikiki, with accessibility to the neighborhood's vibrancy, appeals to this thriving leisure market. Highgate is thrilled to lead this new standard of affluence on Oahu."

The newly reimagined 415 Nāhua Street, Romer House Waikīkī, is the sister hotel to its neighboring hotel, Romer Waikīkī at the Ambassador, which offers experiences for all travelers. Romer House flaunts distinctive Mid-Century architectural sensibilities that Waikīkī is renowned for, with interiors by IndiDesign and a curated local art collection that captures the spirit of its surroundings. Guests will enjoy a "key to the neighborhood" that unlocks special perks around the island, plus distinctive lifestyle partnerships; a renewing wellness series; ever-playful amenities and retail; the hottest dining reservation in town; and an urban pool retreat for social relaxation and daylong cocktail culture… all sans-kids.

"Romer House Waikīkī embodies LUCID's unique ability to maximize every inch of a redevelopment to create spaces and experiences that are highly relevant and memorable for our guests," said Paul McElroy, EVP of LUCID, Highgate's in-house design and construction studio. "Because Romer Hotels take shape around the people, ideas, sights and sounds that make a neighborhood unique, we took great inspiration from the surrounding area in order to methodically develop an urban oasis complete with a brand-new pool deck, expanded guest rooms, exciting F&B venues and more."

IZAKAYA 855-ALOHA, RESTAURANT & BAR

At the heart of Romer House is a reimagined Izakaya from TableOne Hospitality, inspired by the nostalgia of Waikīkī's famed (and nearly obsolete) sky-blue pay phones and their invitation to dial 1-855-ALOHA-00. A place to gather and connect, the new restaurant and bar offers charming and energetic Japanese hospitality celebrating the diverse cultures of Hawai'i across its offerings. IZAKAYA 855-ALOHA is led by award-winning, Sendai-born Chef and Partner Shotaro ``Sho'' Kamio, who has created an imaginative and approachable menu with Executive Chef Daniel No. Together, they blend the ingenuity of Japan's culinary precision and comfort with an epicurean exploration of Hawai'i's finest local ingredients. Home to a crossroads of cultures, IZAKAYA 855-ALOHA welcomes visitors and locals alike to eat, drink and stay late. An effervescent space, designed by IndiDesign, features original art by local illustrator Solario and photography by Joe Rovegno that all pay homage to the iconic payphone. Located in the lobby of Romer House, IZAKAYA 855-ALOHA is open daily for dinner, with pau hana at 4:00PM, and its first seating at 5:00PM. Its expansive bar is one of Waikīkī's only late-night social spots, with drinks and bites flowing well past sleepy standards. Valet available and share-ride services encouraged. Dial in: @855aloha | www.izakaya855aloha.com | OpenTable

"When we started TableOne Hospitality, I followed the path Chef Michael and I created at MINA Group, making a commitment to create dimensional culinary experiences, placing a high priority on developing distinctive locales, each committed to celebrating a dedicated cuisine and culture that honored its sense of place. With elevated interiors, warmth of service and exceptional standards of culinary excellence, IZAKAYA 855-ALOHA embodies the heart of that founding vision and is a true extension of the Romer neighborhood experiential philosophy," said Patric Yumul, CEO of TableOne Hospitality.

THE BACKYARD by 855-ALOHA

On the second floor The Backyard pool and bar provide a relaxing social hub without splash-zone distractions. Offering bites and bentos from IZAKAYA 855-ALOHA, daylong dining and nostalgic cocktails, Romer House keeps the good times flowing. An oasis of softly upholstered cabana daybeds, lounge vignettes and a full-service bar invite guests to unwind in a serene wade pool surrounded by native plantlife and a custom mural inspired by Waikīkī's original fishponds by Hawaiian artist Cory Kamehanaokalā Holt Taum.

THE ALOHA LINE, CONNECTED

A dedicated phone number is available 24/7 for personalized recommendations and insider tips about the neighborhood and helpful guidance for island-wide discovery, all tailored to guest preferences and interests.

KEYS TO THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Each guest's journey begins with artfully designed key cards that double as preferred access to the neighborhood via exclusive perks at budding and established local businesses around the island.

ALCHEMY OF ALOHA

Poolside wellbeing classes are offered by Body Balance Hawaii

In-room spa bundles designed by Aim Hi Everyday ( Jade Face Mask , Lavender Spray with Gua Sha )

( , Lavender Spray with ) Complimentary bike rentals by Bike Factory Hawaii

Amenities with Coola Sun Goddess, Slowtide , Playground, Bala Bangles, Bradley & Lily

, Romer House's signature scent is a melange of spice and florals, inspired by walks through open air markets and vintage shops

signature scent is a melange of spice and florals, inspired by walks through open air markets and vintage shops The Corner Store: Local designer 'must haves' with seasonal collections of apparel, accessories, decor, beauty, skincare from local brands, artists, travel essentials and Romer special-edition collections

ROMER HOUSE ART

While Romer House accommodations pay homage to Oʻahu's mid-century architecture, the hotel at large celebrates the local art scene of today. As guests enter, they are greeted by large black and white photographs by renowned surf photographer, Arto Saari, leading into a rotating gallery wall with an opening installation of paintings by Chelsea Kinch. The pool deck hails an original mural by Cory Kamehanaokalā Holt Taum. Romer House reveals a treasured sense of place for this 96815 address.

ROMER GUEST ROOMS

IndiDesign captured the essence of the area's residential architectural past in guest rooms that personify the perfect Waikīkī apartment lifestyle — a calming blend of woven textiles, warm, rounded wood, and matte black and midnight blues that channel the island's urban-beach chic aesthetic. In many rooms, large-scale glass sliders reveal hideaway lanais overlooking the sights and sounds of Waikīkī, echoed in the neighborhood photography on the walls. Highgate's in-house design and construction studio, LUCID, led project management for the entire hotel.

LOVE THY NEIGHBORHOOD

Taking care of the land and community is part of Romer's good neighbor experience. Like its family-friendly sister property, Romer Waikīkī at the Ambassador, Romer House will serve as a steward of the King Kalākaua Park. In addition, guests are invited to support these stewardship initiatives with the 'Love Thy Neighborhood' program, sustaining local efforts such as the Genki Ala Wai Project with Waikīkī Community Center and the Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation.

ABOUT TABLEONE HOSPITALITY

TableOne Hospitality, led by CEO Patric Yumul, is a boutique hospitality company specializing in creating and operating innovative food and beverage concepts featuring established and rising star culinarians. Created by Yumul, TableOne creates a platform for chefs to spread their wings and grow under the same formula and systems that have yielded two decades of success for MINA Group. With a mission to pass on these proprietary opportunities and learnings, the team is committed to platforming culinary and beverage talent by incubating their visions through continuous resources and access.

Operating for over two years, TableOne Hospitality currently manages locations nationwide, including: MOTHER TONGUE in Los Angeles; LA SOCIÉTÉ BAR & CAFÉ in San Francisco; BAR SPREZZATURA in San Francisco; THE SUNDRY in Las Vegas, SOL 7 in Houston; MARA in Honolulu; KIN GIN in Manhattan; Twenty Three Grand in Manhattan, and JIMMY in Manhattan. www.tableonehospitality.com | @tableonehospitality

ABOUT HIGHGATE

Highgate is a leading global real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Honolulu, London and Lisbon. www.highgate.com .

