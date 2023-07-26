HighHello partners with Noxx and Cookies to bring its monthly cannabis subscription box to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HighHello, an innovative monthly cannabis subscription club, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion into the Grand Rapids metro market through a partnership with Noxx and Cookies Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids metro residents can expect innovative and high quality cannabis products and accessories, delivered directly to their door each month. Customers can choose from - the Mini, Classic, Max, and Flower - each offering an array of different consumption levels, with products rotating every month.

The Mini, a $100 value retailing for $75, while the Classic, a $150 value for just $100, offers a variety for both connoisseurs and newcomers. Boxes can be picked up in person or delivered to the consumer's home. Consumers can opt to purchase one-time, or choose the monthly subscription option to experience even more savings.

HighHello co-founders, Vadim Shiglik & Felix Dubinsky, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, which signifies a significant milestone in the company's growth and commitment to pioneering new standards in cannabis accessibility.

"We're excited to partner with Noxx and Cookies Grand Rapids to bring a variety of cannabis products to the people of Grand Rapids, while making it easy for brands and consumers to interact with each other," stated Shiglik.

Noxx entered the Grand Rapids market one year ago and quickly gained popularity with its wide product selection, warm hospitality, and best in class e-commerce focused website. The Noxx team expanded its footprint when it partnered with Cookies to bring the brand's flagship dispensary to Grand Rapids. Both brands currently offer free cannabis delivery.

"We're thrilled to partner with HighHello to bring another convenient option to cannabis consumers to try new products," said Tommy Nafso, CEO and Founder of Noxx Cannabis.

About HighHello

HighHello is an innovative cannabis subscription platform, providing education, guidance, and a diverse selection of ever-evolving products. Through unique national partnership models, HighHello is pioneering new standards in cannabis accessibility and personalization. To learn more about HighHello, visit www.gethighhello.com

About NOXX

NOXX is a Michigan-based cannabis company that offers the best brands at the best prices, through innovation, quality, and inclusivity. From an omnichannel perspective across retail, ecommerce and delivery, NOXX offers an unmatched experience meeting customers where they want to shop. Noxx owns and operates 3 dispensaries in Grand Rapids, one of which is the flagship Cookies dispensary. Learn more at noxx.com .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE HighHello