HighJump Unveils Future of Ecommerce for Supply Chain at NRF 2020

MINNEAPOLIS and NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, today showcases the latest for ecommerce at NRF 2020. HighJump provides retailers with the connected, automated supply chain of the future to conquer complexity and deliver upon ever heightening consumer expectations.

"Omnichannel fulfillment and ecommerce are an evolving and challenging frontier," said Bill Ryan, North America CEO of HighJump. "Warehouses need to be smarter and supply chains more agile than ever. HighJump, with our sister companies at Körber Logistics Systems, is the partner that makes this a reality. Our 30+ years of experience and expanding line of solutions empower retailers to focus on creating value for their customers – not supply chain complexity."

Consumer demands for purchasing convenience, cost, delivery speed and choice are rising. This requires closer cooperation between retailers and third-party logistics (3PL) and intensified collaboration with brick and mortar operations – all in light of a shrinking workforce. HighJump and its sister companies under Körber Logistics Systems, a provider of diverse supply chain solutions and services spanning eight companies dispersed worldwide, enable this through an unrivaled product portfolio and the support of more than 2,500 logistics experts and partners.

"Agility in the supply chain requires new levels of transparency, flexibility and efficiency," said Sean Elliott, Chief Technology Officer of HighJump and Körber Logistics Systems Business Unit Software. "That means combining the technologies of today and tomorrow – be it artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, IoT, or blockchain. With Körber Logistics systems, we're the one, holistic partner that can truly conquer complexity - uniquely offering the right solution, at the right time at any point within the supply chain."

Key solutions for ecommerce include:

Warehouse management systems (WMS) that scale and adapt to the needs of small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs), global enterprises and 3PLs. The WMSs streamline operations amongst DCs, adjust for seasonality and provide advanced capabilities for reverse logistics.

Warehouse control system (WCS) for seamless integration and management of the latest automation technologies while providing real-time visibility into complex workflows.

Applications for traceability, such as Skytrack, which provide shipment visibility and notifications pivotal for last-mile delivery.

Robotics solutions will empower the integration, design and rapid adoption of autonomous mobile robotics (AMR) through new partnerships with vendors worldwide to extend and evolve operations to meet SLAs - even under SKU proliferation.

Warehouse simulation and design to optimize and assess throughput and plan for next-generation technologies via CLASS.

Voice technology bridges staff and advanced automation technology to enhance operations via one of the world's largest and most experienced Honeywell Vocollect voice integration teams.

Additional digital capabilities catered to specific needs, such as software solutions for DOM and retail execution, or hardware solutions such as palletizers, layer pickers/sorters and conveyors.

NRF attendees can learn more at HighJump stand 4037, January 12-14, 2020 at the Javits Center in New York.

About HighJump

Today's consumer has ever-higher expectations for purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice and adaptability. More options for consumers spell greater complexity for the supply chain. It's no longer enough to fulfill demand – you must anticipate it, predict it and make smarter, faster decisions.

With resources tight and competitive pressure relentless, staying ahead means selecting a technology partner with a proven track record of delivering efficiency and a lower cost of ownership. A partner whose flexible, extensible platform integrates quickly and smoothly with your existing systems. All backed by a team with unmatched transportation and logistics expertise – working to help you adapt, grow and succeed.

At HighJump, we're integrating our proven solutions for the warehouse, transportation and logistics ecosystem with emerging technologies – from around our company and around the world – to build the supply chain of the future. Leveraging advanced cloud technology, we can help you ride the wave of data to achieve greater efficiency, uncover actionable insights, and stay ahead of the curve.

HighJump - Supply Chain of the Future: Learn more - https://www.highjump.com/

About Körber

Körber AG is the holding company of an international technology group with around 10,000 employees worldwide. The Group unites technologically leading companies with more than 100 production, service and sales locations. Körber combines the advantages of a globally represented organization with the strengths of highly specialized and flexible medium-sized companies that offer their customers solutions, products and services in the Business Areas Körber Digital, Logistics Systems, Pharma Systems, Tissue and Tobacco.

About Körber Logistics Systems

The Business Area Logistics Systems, belonging to the international technology group Körber and based in Bad Nauheim, Hessen (Germany), is the leading provider of fully integrated applications for the optimization of complex internal and external logistics processes. Under the umbrella brand Körber Logistics, the Business Area provides digital solutions for the smart factory (production logistics), the warehouse, distribution center, e-commerce, and management of the entire supply chain. In three Business Units, the umbrella brand unites the companies Aberle GmbH and Consoveyo S.A. (System Integration), Langhammer GmbH and Riantics A/S (Product Solutions), Aberle Software GmbH, Cirrus Logistics, Cohesio Group, DMLogic, HighJump, Inconso GmbH, Otimis Ltda. and Voiteq (Software). They offer an extensive range of products and services, from system integration to technologies for storage, palletizing, de-palletizing and conveyor systems, through to software.

