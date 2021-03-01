HighKey Does it Again with the Launch of the Highest Protein, Plant-Based Cereal

ORLANDO, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HighKey, maker of the best-selling chocolate chip cookie on Amazon, has a cereal-ously exciting announcement! Having made a splash into the cereal aisle last year, HighKey is expanding its product line to introduce Plant-Based Protein Cereal, which has the highest protein content on the market in the plant-based cereal category. Whether you follow a plant-based diet or no diet at all, consumers will be going COCOA for the brand's newest breakfast offering.

Turn on those Saturday cartoons and munch on a bowl of crunchy cereal that packs plant-y of flavor without the added sugar. In addition to being vegan-friendly and low carb, HighKey's new cereal is gluten-free and keto-friendly, just like the brand's other products. Their newest offerings are the lowest net-carb plant-based cereal on the market and are available in four flavors reminiscent of childhood favorites, including Cocoa, Fruity, and Frosted.

"Our Protein Cereal has been a hit with consumers. Featuring nostalgic games on the box and classic flavors, we knew that the next step would be to make a plant-based version," said Aditya Patel, Co-Founder of HighKey. "We're on a mission to change the way people eat and want to deliver as many low-carb alternatives as possible that taste just as great as the original. Plant-based, low-carb, and low-sugar diets aren't mutually exclusive. Our plant-based friends can have FOMO NO MO' with our delicious cereals that have 16 grams of protein and no added sugar."

HighKey's plant-based cereals are made with 16 grams of plant-based protein, no added sugar, and have only 4 grams of net carbs per serving. So, milk the cereal for what it's worth – eat every last bite and sip up the leftover milk that is filled with flavor, not sugar – we won't blame you.

Plant-Based Protein Cereal has an MSRP of $9.99 per 10 oz box and will be available for purchase on HighKey's website and Amazon this month. For more information on HighKey, visit www.highkey.com.

Founded in 2018, HighKey is on a mission to close the gap between better-for-you food trends and amazing taste so that cravers experience FOMO NO MO'! Unsatisfied with the low-carb products available on the market, the founders developed their own. HighKey products include their droolworthy Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies, which have over 34k reviews and are the #1 best-selling chocolate chip cookies on Amazon, Baking Mixes, Caramel Clusters, and more. Every product is gluten-free and contains no more than 4 grams of net carbs per serving. Whether you're digging through the cabinet for treats or digging through your purse for crumbs, HighKey's got your back with snacks that taste just like you're eating the original - minus the extra carbs and the guilt. For more information on HighKey, visit www.highkey.com.

