HighKey Proves Muffins Impossible with New Soft Baked, Low-Sugar Mini Bites

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HighKey, the maker of the best-selling chocolate chip cookie on Amazon, is taking sweet snacking to another level and stopping at muffin with the launch of soft baked Birthday Cake Mini Bites. Every day will taste like a celebration – minus the sugar.

HighKey's Birthday Cake Mini Bites are soft baked, ready-to-eat, low-sugar, low-carb, and gluten-free.

There's muffin to it. HighKey's new Mini Bites are shaking up the baked goods aisle with soft, ready-to-eat, low-sugar, and low-carb muffin bites. Baked to perfection, the fluffy muffins are made from almond flour and have less than one gram of sugar, four grams of protein, and two grams of net carbs per serving. Like HighKey's other products, the bites are gluten-free, keto-friendly, and use no artificial colors or flavors. Take a bite and say bye-bye to sugar because you won't miss a thing (until you run out).

"We are changing what baked goods should be with our low-sugar alternatives," said Joe Ens, Co-CEO of HighKey. "High in awesome, not sugar, the soft baked Mini Bites follow our mission to create delicious versions of your favorite food without the excess carbs and sugar."

HighKey's mission is to remove 10 million pounds of sugar from the American diet with its low-sugar products. By using a proprietary blend of naturally derived, best-in-class sweeteners—including erythritol, monk fruit, stevia, and allulose—HighKey recreates the taste and texture of sugar to make delicious snacks that are better-for-you.

Every 6.65 oz bag of Mini Bites has an MSRP of $13.97 and will be available for purchase on HighKey's website and Amazon. For more information on HighKey, visit www.highkey.com.

About HighKey

Founded in 2018, HighKey is on a mission to change the way America eats by removing sugar from your favorite foods: one craving at a time. The company prides itself on creating uncompromisingly delicious snacks that are HIGH IN AWESOME. NOT SUGAR. HighKey's products include its cult-favorite Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies, which have over 40,000 reviews and are the #1 best-selling chocolate chip cookies on Amazon; Wafers; Caramel Clusters; and more. Every HighKey snack is keto-friendly and contains no more than 4 grams of net carbs per serving. For more information on HighKey, visit www.highkey.com.

