ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HighKey, the maker of delicious versions of your favorite snacks without the extra sugar and carbs, is shaking up the chocolate aisle with its newest treats that are choc-full of caramel, not sugar. Debuting exclusively online, HighKey's Caramel Filled Bar and Chocolaty Stix are coated in rich, creamy milk chocolate-style coating and are low sugar, low carb, gluten-free, grain-free, and made with clean ingredients.

HighKey Releases New Chocolaty Stix and Caramel Filled Bar that are Choc-full of Caramel

Let it flow… let it flow! HighKey's Caramel Filled Bar oozes out buttery, smooth caramel and has a thick chocolate coating. Perfectly balancing the dream combination of salty and sweet, the Caramel Filled Bar has only 2 grams of sugar and 2 grams of net carbs per serving. Each individually wrapped, oversized bar (3.17oz) can be broken into 8 pieces or enjoyed all at once!

Craving something more peanut buttery? Each Chocolaty Stix bar features a layer of soft and creamy peanut butter nougat and a layer of sticky, sweet caramel, all enrobed in a milk chocolaty coating. Packed with 9 grams of fiber and only 1 gram of sugar, the Chocolaty Stix are individually wrapped and a perfect size to stash in a purse, desk, or lunch box. Each box comes with six bars.

"Chocolate and sugar are synonymous, but they don't need to be.," said Joe Ens, CEO of HighKey. "If you look at the top selling chocolate bars in the world, they're all milk chocolate and packed with more than 20 grams of sugar per serving. It was important for us to replicate that same sweet and creamy milk chocolate taste that people crave in low sugar form. By using our custom blend of best-in-class sugar substitutes, we were able to create our delicious Chocolaty Stix and Caramel Filled Bars, which each have only 1 to 2 grams of sugar per serving and taste just as good as the original."

The Chocolaty Stix and Caramel Filled Bar each have an MSRP of $14.97 and are available for purchase on HighKey's website and Amazon. For more information on HighKey, visit www.highkey.com.

About HighKey

Founded in 2018, HighKey is on a mission to change the way America eats by driving sugar out of snacks: one craving at a time. The company prides itself on creating uncompromisingly delicious snacks that are HIGH IN AWESOME. NOT SUGAR. HighKey's products include its cult-favorite Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies, which have over 50,000 reviews and are the #1 best-selling chocolate chip cookies on Amazon; Wafers; Caramel Clusters; and more. Every HighKey snack is gluten-free, keto-friendly and contains no more than 4 grams of net carbs per serving. HighKey is available at Target, Kroger, Whole Foods Market and other major retailers. For more information on HighKey, visit www.highkey.com.

