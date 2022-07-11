Highland Ag Solutions Celebrates Two Years with Soli Organic

MULBERRY, Fla., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Highland Ag Solutions and Soli Organic working together for the last two years, Bristol Wells, host of Cream of the Crop, and Margaret Dominguez, Soli Organic's VP of Food Safety and Compliance, discuss how technology has enriched the consistency and quality of their organic products.

Formerly Shenandoah Growers, Soli Organic is the nation's only indoor soil-based growing system with twelve facilities nationwide. "Our goal is to deliver organic at an affordable price; we want our customers to choose organic," says Dominguez.

Margaret Dominguez, VP of Food Safety and Compliance at Soli Organic

Using technology, such as the Highland Hub, Soli Organic can manage their business efficiently while differentiating themselves with their state-of-the-art growing and fertilization systems. As a result, Soli Organic is paving the way for the future of farming as one of the few certified organic indoor growing facilities offering customers quality, bio-fresh, healthy and flavorful produce.

"Implementing Highland Hub helped Soil Organic strengthen food safety culture. The system helped us standardize SOPs and logs among all 12 facilities. It allows us to get a quick snapshot of how our growing and packing operations are performing in regard to sanitation logs, internal audits, etc. We have used Highland Hub for the past couple of years with great success. The system is easy to navigate," says Dominguez.

Where to Learn More

The Highland Ag Solutions team will be in attendance at the Organic Produce Summit , July 13-14, at the Monterey Convention Center in Monterey, CA.

Continue the conversation with Bristol and Margaret by listening to the full podcast here.

About Highland Ag Solutions

Highland Ag Solutions provides digital solutions for food safety, compliance, and data management through a virtual ecosystem called Highland Hub. The Hub is comprised of resources to connect, streamline, and simplify the business of agriculture where growers, packers, shippers, and retailers can seamlessly receive and exchange on-demand, real-time insights into the critical elements of food production. Highland is dedicated to a customer-centric business model, working to create easy-to-use, time-saving solutions to master the uniquely complex challenges surrounding food safety and regulatory compliance in a global market.

About Soli Organic Inc.

Founded in 1989 as Shenandoah Growers, Inc., Soli Organic Inc. is the leading grower and marketer of fresh organic culinary herbs in the United States, providing sustainable, USDA certified organic, regionally grown produce to retailers coast-to-coast. The Rockingham, Virginia-based company has developed the nation's largest commercial indoor organic, soil-based growing system and continues to redefine how to bring fresh, organic, and sustainably farmed produce to market – operating across a nationally integrated platform of farms, production, and logistics facilities. For more information, please visit www.soliorganic.com .

SOURCE Highland Ag Solutions