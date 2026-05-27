Highland Arms Enterprises Acquires Precision Garage Door Service of Portland and Willamette Valley

WOODINVILLE, Wash., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Arms Enterprises (HAE), a partner company of Main Post Partners and one of the largest franchisee operators within both the Precision Garage Door Service and Neighborly® systems, has acquired the Precision Garage Door Service Portland and Willamette Valley franchises from SK Services, Inc, territories with a desirable presence in Oregon. With the strategic acquisition of the Portland metro area, HAE further extends its existing footprint along the West Coast, facilitating an improved position to deliver premier garage door repair and installation services.

Founded in 2003, HAE has grown both organically and through acquisitions into one of the largest franchisee operators within the Precision Garage Door system, operating in 18 markets across California, Washington, Utah, Idaho and Nevada. This transaction marks HAE's seventh acquisition in three years.

"This acquisition was a natural one for us, given the proximity of Portland and Willamette Valley to our headquarters in Seattle," said Sherry Rose, HAE's CEO. "We're excited to fold what SK Services built into the HAE family, knowing it supports our ambitions for growth and presents an opportunity for us to have a presence in the suburban Portland area, which is seeing notable growth."

"After 23 years of growing this business, we leave with immense gratitude and pride. We set out to build more than a company—we hoped to create a place where people could do meaningful work and where customers felt genuinely cared for," said Stan Prosser. "We are excited to pass the torch to owners who share those values."

SK Services Inc., owned by Kim and Stan Prosser, purchased the Portland and Willamette Valley franchises in 2003. The Portland and Willamette Valley locations will join HAE's robust portfolio of Precision Garage Door Service locations spanning all major markets from Seattle to San Diego.

About Main Post Partners

Main Post Partners is a consumer growth equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned, high-growth consumer companies. Main Post invests in both majority and minority positions primarily in first institutional capital situations where founders, entrepreneurs and management teams are looking for an experienced partner to help build their companies to full potential. With a "Partnership, not Ownership" approach, Main Post Partners works closely with a network of successful executives to provide operational and strategic support to its partner companies. For more information, please visit: mainpostpartners.com.

About Precision Garage Door Service™

Precision Garage Door Service™, a Neighborly® company, is a leading residential garage door repair company. Precision Garage Door Service provides consumers with the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers from more than 100 locations in North America. Acquired in 2020, Precision Garage Door Service is part of Neighborly, a home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises in six countries that have collectively served 14 million+ customers by repairing, maintaining, and enhancing their homes and businesses. Through Neighborly.com and the Neighborly mobile app, we connect consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. For more information about Precision Door Service, visit PrecisionDoor.net. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly, click here.

About Neighborly

Neighborly® is a home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises in six countries that have collectively served 14 million+ customers by repairing, maintaining, and enhancing their homes and businesses. Through Neighborly.com and the Neighborly mobile app, we connect consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. More information about Neighborly®, and its franchise concepts, is available at Neighborlybrands.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

SOURCE Highland Arms Enterprises LLC DBA Precision Garage Door Service