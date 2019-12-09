Highland Capital Management Receives 2019 Best Places to Work in Money Management Award

The annual report is produced by P&I, a leading source for global investment news, in collaboration with its research partner, Best Companies Group. Now in its eighth year, the survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

Highland was recognized among firms with 100-499 employees. The award stemmed in part from surveys offered to the approximately 125 employees working in the U.S. across the Highland platform.

When asked what made Highland one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management, employees cited Highland's "world-class benefits" like the health insurance plan offered to employees and dependents without premiums or deductibles, as well as an "office environment [that] enables employees to do their best work." Additionally, employees across the platform highlighted popular perks at Highland, like daily catered lunch and the various firm events that Highland hosts throughout the year for employees and their families.

The survey responses also noted Highland's "strong tradition of charitable giving and community involvement" as one of the factors that makes the firm a top employer. Through its charitable giving initiatives, Highland has committed over $44 million to nonprofit organizations across key issue areas, with a focus on the Dallas community and surrounding area.1 In its analysis of the top workplaces, P&I recognized the emphasis on charitable giving as a common theme across the 2019 winners, highlighting "a strong, companywide commitment to philanthropy" as a trait that is "nearly ubiquitous" among award recipients.

"Again, this year, it is clear that what makes firms great employers isn't necessarily about money management in particular. Many firms were cited for their culture and benefits," said P&I Editor Amy B. Resnick. "Our surveys found that the employers on the list were much more likely to offer things like flex time, telecommuting, child and elder care, family leave, job sharing, and adoption assistance.

"Employees at these top-ranked firms most often cited their colleagues, the firm's culture, and the benefits as the things that make it a great place to work."

"While our investment platform continues to evolve, the philosophy with which we operate remains consistent," said James Dondero, Highland Capital Management co-founder and president. "That includes a commitment to unlocking opportunity—for our clients, our employees, and our community. Together with complex puzzle-solving, it drives our entrepreneurial culture, helps us develop innovative solutions, and guides our philanthropic initiatives."

Administered through Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, P&I's Best Places to Work in Money Management award program is comprised of a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The employer survey, worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation, consisted of assessing each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The employee survey, worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation, gathered feedback and data to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the Pensions & Investments 2019 Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and company profiles, go to www.pionline.com/best-places-work/full-list-winners.

To see Highland Capital Management's 2019 award profile, go to www.pionline.com/best-places-work/highland-capital-management.

About Highland Capital Management

Highland Capital Management ("Highland") is a multibillion-dollar global alternative investment platform. Established in 1993 with a focus on the leveraged loan market, Highland has evolved over its more than 25-year history, building on its credit expertise and value-based approach to expand into other asset classes. Today, in addition to high-yield credit, Highland's investment capabilities include real estate, private equity and special situations, public equities, structured credit, and sector- and region-specific verticals built around specialized teams. The platform serves both institutional and retail investors worldwide, offering access to alternatives in a range of investment vehicles and fund structures. Highland operates globally, with offices in Dallas, Texas (headquarters), Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Seoul. For more information visit www.highlandcapital.com.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 47-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

Media Contact

Lucy Bannon

lbannon@highlandcapital.com

1-972-419-6272

1 As of November 30, 2019. Inclusive of affiliates.

SOURCE Highland Capital Management

Related Links

https://www.highlandcapital.com

