Highland Insurance Solutions Announces Admitted Paper Coverage

As a leading managing general agent, Highland is part of WNC Insurance Services and a subsidiary of Tokio Marine Kiln, one of the largest carriers in the Lloyd's of London insurance market. Highland offers a broad suite of insurance products and specialty risk management solutions tailored to the needs of today's residential, commercial and institutional construction projects.

"Introducing an admitted product will promote the expansion of our business and will offer a competitive solution for our trading partners in a very unique market environment," said Rick Girden, President of the WNC and Highland Construction Division.

Highland's Admitted Paper coverage is available in Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Coverage is offered up to 24 months, with an additional six-month extension if needed, and includes:

All risk coverage

Physical damage/delay in completion

100% projects, no quota share projects

Target classes for coverage include:

New four-wall construction

Mixed-use, residential housing

Office, institutional and retail

Non-structural renovation

Highland is a leader in providing Builders Risk solutions crafted by underwriting teams with deep expertise and decades of experience in the construction industry. In addition to Admitted Paper coverage, other product offerings include Construction All Risk (CAR), Master Builders Risk, Reporting Forms and Renovation Projects (structural and non-structural).

About Highland Insurance Solutions and WNC Insurance Services Inc.

Highland Insurance Solutions is a wholly owned company of WNC Insurance Services Inc., a leading property and casualty underwriting agency that offers distinct solutions for private flood, construction, fine arts and specialty property. WNC includes Precise Adjustments, a wholly owned subsidiary that provides industry-leading claims capabilities.

Founded in 1962, WNC is a wholly owned company of Tokio Marine Kiln, one of the largest carriers in the Lloyd's of London insurance market and a member of the Tokio Marine Group. WNC's has corporate offices in Chicago and South Pasadena, Calif., and operating centers in Dallas, Irvine, Calif., Miami, Naperville, Ill., and New York. For more information, visit our website at www.wncinsuranceservices.com.

Follow WNC Insurance Services on LinkedIn and the Highland Insurance Solutions LinkedIn Showcase Page.

Media Contact:

Joshua Clifton

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

312-736-2351 (office)

773-230-1304 (mobile)

[email protected]

SOURCE Highland Insurance Solutions; WNC Insurance Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wncfirst.com

