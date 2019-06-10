Highland Insurance Solutions' Kaileigh Bowe Named Business Insurance 2019 Break Out Award Winner

Kaileigh joined Highland in 2016 and provides strategic leadership and day-to-day management of a team of underwriters at Highland, a leading managing general agent that specializes in insurance and risk management solutions , including coverages for residential, commercial and institutional construction projects. Highland is part of WNC Insurance Services and a subsidiary of Tokio Marine Kiln, one of the largest carriers in the Lloyd's of London insurance market.

"Kaileigh is an exceptional leader who has helped build a growing team of talent who have been a significant driver of Highland's continued success," said Patrick Blandford, Chief Executive Officer. "She has earned a reputation among clients for her 'can do' attitude and willingness to go the extra mile to find creative solutions to ensure the best customer experience. This award is a testament to her dedication and hard work, and recognition of the outstanding talent we are developing across the company."

Kaileigh has been instrumental in implementing Highland's national sales and marketing plans, focusing on building new broker relationships and identifying underserved areas of the country that are potential growth opportunities. In addition, she creates underwriter training that emphasizes Highland's philosophy of best-in-class customer service. Kaileigh also serves as a member of Highland's Executive Team, which oversees the organization's $100 million-plus operation.

A profile of Kaileigh is featured in the June issue of Business Insurance and she will be honored with her fellow 2019 recipients at an awards reception in Chicago on June 13, 2019.

About Highland Insurance Solutions

Highland Insurance Solutions is a wholly owned company of WNC Insurance Services, a leading property and casualty underwriting agency that offers specialty risk management solutions, including private flood, construction and lender-placed products. WNC includes Precise Adjustments, a wholly owned subsidiary that provides industry-leading claims capabilities, and HomeownerSelect®, an innovative lender-placed insurance alternative.

Founded in 1962, WNC is a wholly owned company of Tokio Marine Kiln, one of the largest carriers in the Lloyd's of London insurance market and a member of the Tokio Marine Group. WNC's corporate office is located in Chicago, Ill., with operating centers in Dallas, Texas, Irvine, Calif., Miami, Fla., Naperville, Ill., and South Pasadena, Calif. For more information, visit our website at www.wncinsuranceservices.com.

Follow WNC Insurance Services on: Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Media Contact:

Joshua Clifton

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

312-736-2351 (office)

773-230-1304 (mobile)

jclifton@wncfirst.com

SOURCE Highland Insurance Solutions

Related Links

http://www.wncinsuranceservices.com

