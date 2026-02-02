Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) ("HFRO" or the "Fund") today announced its regular monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.0385 per share. The distribution will be payable on February 27, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business February 20, 2026.

The Fund is a closed-end fund that seeks to provide growth of capital along with income in a registered fund format. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing directly and indirectly (e.g., through derivatives that are the economic equivalent of direct investments) in the following categories of securities and instruments: (i) investments in securities or other instruments directly or indirectly secured by real estate, including real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), preferred equity, securities convertible into equity securities and mezzanine debt; (ii) other instruments, including, but not limited to, secured and unsecured fixed-rate loans and corporate bonds, distressed securities, mezzanine securities, structured products (including but not limited to mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations and asset-backed securities), convertible and preferred securities, equities (public and private), and futures and options; and (iii) floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments.

The Fund declares and pays distributions monthly.

About the Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

The Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) is a closed-end fund managed by NexPoint Asset Management, L.P. For more information visit nexpointassetmgmt.com/opportunities-income-fund.

About NexPoint Asset Management, L.P.

NexPoint Asset Management, L.P. is an SEC-registered investment adviser on the NexPoint investment platform. It is the adviser to a suite of registered open-end and close-end funds. For more information visit nexpointassetmgmt.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Highland Opportunities and Income Fund carefully before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-800-357-9167 or visiting nexpointassetmgmt.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

The distribution may include a return of capital. Please refer to the 19(a)-1 Source of Distribution Notice on the NexPoint Asset Management website for Section 19 notices that provide estimated amounts and sources of the Fund's distributions, which should not be relied upon for tax reporting purposes.

No assurance can be given that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of the Fund's shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the Fund. Therefore, the Fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Closed-End Fund Risk. The Fund is a closed-end investment company designed primarily for long-term investors and not as a trading vehicle. No assurance can be given that a shareholder will be able to sell his or her shares on the NYSE when he or she chooses to do so, and no assurance can be given as to the price at which any such sale may be affected.

Credit Risk. The Fund may invest all or substantially all of its assets in Senior Loans or other securities that are rated below investment grade and unrated Senior Loans deemed by NexPoint to be of comparable quality. Securities rated below investment grade are commonly referred to as "high yield securities" or "junk securities." They are regarded as predominantly speculative with respect to the issuing company's continuing ability to meet principal and interest payments. Non-payment of scheduled interest and/or principal would result in a reduction of income to the Fund, a reduction in the value of the Senior Loan experiencing non-payment and a potential decrease in the NAV of the Fund. Investments in high yield Senior Loans and other securities may result in greater NAV fluctuation than if the Fund did not make such investments.

Real Estate Industry Risk: Issuers principally engaged in real estate industry, including real estate investment trusts, may be subject to risks similar to the risks associated with the direct ownership of real estate, including: (i) changes in general economic and market conditions; (ii) changes in the value of real estate properties; (iii) risks related to local economic conditions, overbuilding and increased competition; (iv) increases in property taxes and operating expenses; (v) changes in zoning laws; (vi) casualty and condemnation losses; (vii) variations in rental income, neighborhood values or the appeal of property to tenants; (viii) the availability of financing and (ix) changes in interest rates and leverage.

Illiquidity of Investments Risk. The investments made by the Fund may be illiquid, and consequently the Fund may not be able to sell such investments at prices that reflect the Investment Adviser's assessment of their value or the amount originally paid for such investments by the Fund.

Ongoing Monitoring Risk. On behalf of the several Lenders, the Agent generally will be required to administer and manage the Senior Loans and, with respect to collateralized Senior Loans, to service or monitor the collateral. Financial difficulties of Agents can pose a risk to the Fund.

