Highland Park Audiologist Adds Cochlear Implant Expert to Staff

HIGHLAND PARK, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Tran Do has joined the staff of New Jersey audiology practice The Hearing Center, after completing a residency with a focus on cochlear implant patients.

"Dr. Do brings empathy and compassion to her patients," said Dr. Eric Sandler, Director of Audiological Services at The Hearing Center. "She works patiently and tirelessly to understand them, learn their needs, and give them the best outcomes possible. It's a pleasure to welcome her into our practice."

Dr. Tran Do has worked in clinical settings with both adult and pediatric patients, including ENT rotations and has a special interest in working with hearing aids and cochlear implants. Dr. Eric Sandler, is the Director of Audiological services at The Hearing Center, and is a sought-after speaker who delivers seminars at conferences around the U.S.

According to Dr. Do, she was originally drawn to The Hearing Center because the private audiology practice is one of the only ones on the East Coast to offer cochlear implantation evaluations, activations, and mapping outside a hospital.

"Cochlear implants in a doctor's office make them more accessible to patients who may benefit from them," Dr. Do said. "We explain things in a clear way with no pressure, presenting options, giving information, and helping patients navigate this important decision."

Dr. Do said she first became interested in cochlear implants while working with patients in Chicago as a hearing aid technician. Cochlear implants, which bypass the inner ear's damaged ear cells and send audio signals directly to the auditory nerve, allows patients with inner ear damage hear more effectively than they could with an amplification device like hearing aids. She said patients' quality of life improved so drastically after receiving a cochlear implant that it inspired her to return to school to learn more about them and bring her knowledge to more patients.

"I didn't expect to fall in love with cochlear implants as much as I did," said Dr. Do. "Cochlear implants are the next frontier, and knowing how to program them and work with them is so important to improving a patient's quality of life."

Dr. Sandler said that The Hearing Center's cochlear implant program is what "attracted Dr. Do to The Hearing Center."

"She has had cochlear implant experience with adults and pediatric populations at multiple sites across the country, so she brings extensive knowledge to our practice and patients," Sandler said.

Dr. Do said she's looking forward to educating cochlear implant candidates about the device in a friendly and comfortable environment outside the hospital, which can be a stressful place for many.

"A lot of patients don't know much about cochlear implants and may not know how to get the information they need about them," Dr. Do said. "That was one of the reasons I wanted to go back to school – I saw that side of patient care and I wanted to help."



Before arriving at The Hearing Center, Dr. Do worked in various clinical settings with adult and pediatric patients, including ENT rotations throughout the Chicago area and a nonprofit pediatric placement in San Diego. She earned her Doctorate of Audiology from Northern Illinois University and her Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

"A cochlear implant can be transformative, and I am excited to bring my experience to a practice that goes above and beyond to help patients who can benefit from this life-changing procedure," Dr. Do said.

