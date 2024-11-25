Highland Plastics Introduces Antimony-Free Kelvinite 2100 FRPP as a Superior Alternative Amid China Antimony Export Ban

SHEPHERD, Mich., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Plastics, a leader in innovative polymer solutions, announces that its groundbreaking Kelvinite® 2100 halogen-free flame-retardant polypropylene (HFFR PP) is perfectly positioned to meet the critical needs of automotive suppliers and other industries affected by China's recent ban on antimony exports.

As China, which accounts for 48% of the world's antimony supply, enforces its export restrictions, manufacturers reliant on antimony-containing flame-retardant polymers face the prospect of significant supply chain disruptions and cost increases. Kelvinite 2100 offers an immediate, sustainable, and technically superior alternative to traditional antimony-based FRPP materials.

Importantly, Kelvinite 2100 is made in the United States and available with a 4-week lead time.

"Kelvinite 2100 not only eliminates the sourcing challenges associated with antimony—it also provides unmatched performance that legacy FRPP materials simply cannot provide," said Ben Simmons, CEO of Highland Plastics. "With Kelvinite 2100, manufacturers can confidently meet flame-retardancy and environmental standards without compromising on quality or reliability. And, we can deliver with a 4-week lead time to meet immediate demand."

A Superior Solution for Evolving Needs

Kelvinite 2100 is a halogen-free flame-retardant polypropylene that meets stringent UL94 V-0 and VTM-0 standards at thin gauges, including as thin as 0.010 inches (0.25 mm). It is RoHS and REACH compliant, making it an eco-friendly and safe material choice for the evolving demands of global markets.

Key technical advantages include:

Superior elongation for deep draw forming

Exceptional flexural fatigue resistance for living hinge applications

High impact resistance for parts in demanding environments

Superior resistance to tracking under wet and contaminated conditions, with a CTI of over 600V

Excellent resistivity and dielectric strength for critical electrical applications

Intumescent and zero-drip to provide a true flame barrier

Supports most die-cutting, knife-cutting, kiss-cutting, snap-fit, and lamination operations

These attributes make Kelvinite 2100 an ideal solution for the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, and appliance industries, as well as any sector where safety, performance, and environmental compliance are paramount.

Positioned to Address Supply Chain Disruptions

Automotive OEMs recently highlighted the urgency of addressing antimony-related risks urging suppliers to find antimony-free alternatives. With Kelvinite 2100, OEMs and Tier 1 manufacturers can ensure supply chain continuity while delivering a high-performance material that exceeds industry standards.

Additionally, Kelvinite 2100's manufacturing lead time of just four weeks, combined with custom sizing options and U.S.-based production, ensures a reliable supply for manufacturers navigating these disruptions.

About Highland Plastics

Highland Plastics is a leading innovator in advanced polymer solutions, providing sustainable and high-performance compounds, extruded sheets and rolls, and complex laminations to diverse industries. With decades of expertise, Highland Plastics specializes in the development of unique products such as Highland Kelvinite FRPP, Highland Adensa NVH barriers, and Highland Komodo TPO surfaces.

For more information about Highland Kelvinite 2100, please visit https://highlandplastics.com/materials/kelvinite/ or contact us at [email protected].

