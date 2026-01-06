Highland Ventures Completes Sale of 18-Property Heartland Veterinary Partners Portfolio

Legacy Commercial Property assets attract broad investor demand following complex lease restructuring

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Ventures today announced the successful sale of its Heartland Veterinary Partners Net Lease Portfolio. The transaction included 18 freestanding veterinary clinic properties located across 10 states.

The transaction was arranged by JLL Capital Markets for Highland Ventures, and its Legacy Commercial Property division. Legacy Commercial property is the nation's leader in convenience retail with more than 700 properties nationally.

The portfolio totals 101,942 square feet and spans Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin. All properties are 100% leased to Heartland Veterinary Partners, a leading private equity-backed veterinary support organization with more than 300 locations nationwide.

The sale generated strong interest from a varied group of capital sources, including healthcare-focused investors, institutional net lease buyers and private capital investors. Investor demand was driven by the portfolio's geographic diversification, long-term tenancy and the continued growth and resilience of the veterinary services sector.

"We're excited to complete a transaction of this scale with a partner like JLL," said Ben Hoogland, Vice President of Highland Ventures. "I'm proud to continue to scale Highland's Legacy Commercial Property platform to further our growth as the leader in convenience retail."

The JLL Investment Sales and Advisory team was led by Senior Director Kirby Hayes, Director Josh Katlin, Senior Managing Director Alex Sharrin and Analyst Gerard Smith, with Richard Reid and Jaime Fink serving as brokers of record.

"Highland Ventures was a thoughtful and collaborative partner throughout this process," said Kirby Hayes, Senior Director at JLL Capital Markets. "The portfolio's institutional quality and strong tenancy drove competitive interest across multiple buyer profiles."

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Highland Ventures is a fourth-generation family business with a focus on scaling and growing retail businesses centered around their real estate. Highland prioritizes disciplined ownership and long-term value creation built on trusted relationships.

Highland Ventures is a family-owned, national venture management company. It currently operates several brands in its portfolio. Legacy Commercial Property, the nation's convenience retail leader, holds more than 700 properties and is the retail development leader in the mid-west and sunbelt. Hoogland Restaurant Group is the nation's largest franchisee of Marcos Pizza, operating more than 120 locations. Intune Physical Therapy is Highlands growing physical therapy platform, focused on delivering individualized patient care. These companies are all governed by Highland's mission to grow – people, communities and businesses.

Media Inquiries: Rich Palumbo e: [email protected]

SOURCE Highland Ventures