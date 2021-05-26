Highlander Becomes Work of Art with New Bronze Edition for 2022

Designed with sophistication in mind, the new Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition, available in either Cement (exclusive to Bronze Edition) or Wind Chill Pearl (new for 2022 Highlander) exterior colors, includes bronze-colored accents on exterior and interior, including 18-inch bronze wheels, bronze interior stitching, illuminated bronze door sills, and mid-century modern-inspired SofTex-trimmed seats with fabric insert and bronze stitching. Also exclusive to the Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition are unique floor and cargo mats embroidered with a special bronze logo. Taking inspiration from contemporary crafted interiors to create a premium ambience, details include padded surfaces and a tailored look with stitching that continues from the door trim to the instrument panel. The dash integrates the multimedia and HVAC controls in an elegant and functional way.

Building off of the popular Highlander Hybrid XLE grade, unique standard features of the new Bronze Edition include:

Hands-free power liftgate

Rain-sensing wipers

Digital rearview mirror

1500W power outlet

Puddle lamps with Highlander logo

In-dash ambient lighting

Driver seat memory with 10-way power seat

LED-strip Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

The Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition is also a glimpse into new offerings for 2022 Highlander, overall. This includes height/tilt power passenger seat adjustments, which will also be standard on 2022 Highlander XLE and above.

Front-Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive

The 2022 Highlander Bronze Edition gets a grip on the road with a choice of FWD or a unique AWD system for Highlander Hybrid grades.

For customers looking for that additional grip, the 2022 Highlander Bronze Edition's AWD system employs a separate rear-mounted electric motor to power the rear wheels when needed. Like the hybrid powertrain itself, the AWD is designed to work seamlessly and transparently.

The rear electric motor operates independently with no mechanical connection between the transmission and the rear wheels. Preemptively distributing more driving force to the rear wheels, such as when accelerating, helps suppress front wheel slip during off-the-line starts. The system also helps enhance cornering agility by reducing understeer. And, when venturing onto a trail, the increased rear-wheel torque helps move the Highlander Hybrid confidently over rough or slippery surfaces. AWD is a great traction partner, but it's not needed all the time, such as during steady highway cruising. In these situations, torque is not distributed to the rear axle. As one might guess, that reduces the energy needed to propel the vehicle and, therefore, helps reduce fuel consumption. When the system detects that AWD is needed, it instantly re-engages the rear axle without the driver even noticing.

Hybrid Done Right

Using the popular Highlander Hybrid system, the 2022 Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition combines a high-efficiency 2.5-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine with two electric motors. The gas engine employs a Variable Valve Timing-intelligent system by Electric motor (VVT-iE) on the intake camshaft, and VVT-i on the exhaust camshaft. A variable cooling system (electric water pump, electric thermostat) and a fully variable oil pump help to further enhance engine efficiency.

The bottom line is an eye opener for the efficiency-minded: up to a manufacturer-estimated 36 combined MPG rating. The Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition is available in either front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD).

The battery pack is small enough to be installed under the rear seats so it does not take up any cargo or passenger space. This means Highlander Hybrid drivers get all the benefits of a hybrid powertrain without sacrificing much-needed cargo room for everyday activities.

Toyota Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferrable across ownership.

The 2022 Highlander Bronze Edition also comes with ToyotaCare, which covers normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years of Roadside Assistance, regardless of mileage.

For additional upcoming Toyota product news, check out the Toyota New Product Showcase page.

