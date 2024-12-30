Highlander Partners Acquires Juvenile Products Leader Ergobaby

DALLAS, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlander Partners, L.P. ("Highlander"), a Dallas-based private investment firm, today announced the acquisition of The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc., ("Ergobaby" or the "Company") from Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI). Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Ergobaby is the global market leader in premium baby carriers. The Company's ergonomically designed products provide the ultimate in comfort and ergonomics for both the baby and the caregiver. Through its global workforce of 170 employees, Ergobaby reaches customers across more than 1,800 retail doors and maintains distribution in over 75 countries.

Ergobaby's premium brand portfolio includes three distinct market leaders:

Ergobaby: The flagship brand that has become synonymous with premium baby carriers;

Tula: Known for functional carriers featuring expressive prints, inclusive sizing, and artisan craftsmanship; and

Belly Bandit: A solutions-focused maternity and postpartum brand providing solutions during pregnancy, post-partum recovery and while nursing.

The Company's comprehensive product line includes ergonomically designed baby carriers, wraps, strollers, bouncers, highchairs, maternity and post-partum support bands and apparel, and feeding, sleep and nursing accessories. The Company's product line is designed to support parents and babies through every stage of pregnancy and early development.

Jeff L. Hull, President and CEO of Highlander Partners commented, "This acquisition further emphasizes Highlander's focus on investing in category-leading branded consumer product companies. As the #1 baby carrier brand globally, Ergobaby has tremendous growth opportunities driven by product innovation, market expansion and increased consumer awareness. In addition, we have a strong track record of implementing a "buy and build" approach with our investments and we see significant M&A opportunities that would complement Ergobaby's parenting solutions portfolio and business strategy to better serve its customers in the broader juvenile products market."

Jason Frame, CEO of Ergobaby, added, "We are excited about the new partnership with Highlander and will benefit from their expertise within branded consumer products. The management team is energized, and our pipeline is full of new opportunities. Our brands enjoy exceptional consumer awareness, and we are well positioned to continue our historical success in the foreseeable future."

Robert W. Baird & Co acted as exclusive financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal counsel to CODI. Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP acted as legal counsel to Highlander.

About Ergobaby

Founded by a mother in 2003, Ergobaby was founded on the belief that there's magic in every little parenting triumph, even during the not-so-joyful jobs of raising your little one. Through award-winning baby carriers, strollers, bouncers, and more, Ergobaby is committed to providing parents with the foundation to thrive with products that are engineered for comfort and ease. For more information visit www.ergobaby.com.

About Highlander Partners

Highlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with more than $3 billion in assets under management and deploys its own proprietary capital. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander Partners employs a buy and build investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow both organically and through acquisitions. Additional information about Highlander at www.highlander-partners.com.

SOURCE Highlander Partners, L.P.