Highlands Bankshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

ABINGDON, Va., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (HLND) today reported net income of $571,000 or $0.06 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $1.1 million or $0.10 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and net income of $923,000, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2019 were 0.37 percent and 3.89 percent respectively.

"Second quarter 2019 was significantly impacted by our continued focus on asset quality," reported Bryan Booher, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. "We recorded $836,000 in provision for loan losses during the second quarter, primarily to replenish the allowance for credit losses following a $565,000 charge-off recorded on a single relationship after we completed foreclosure proceedings. While our efforts to resolve this large exposure were painful to second quarter net income, we removed a significant problem asset from our balance sheet."

"Aside from the credit-related items, our second quarter of 2019 was generally in line with the first quarter. Noninterest income improved slightly and noninterest expense declined when compared to the first quarter, while net interest income was flat," Booher continued. "Our sales efforts during the second quarter were successful, with the loan portfolio growing $9.4 million after two quarters of net shrinkage. Deposits have grown $15.6 million or 3.1 percent so far during 2019."

Consolidated net income for the six months ending June 30, 2019 totaled $1.6 million, compared to $1.5 million earned during the same period of 2018 as the benefit of lower noninterest expense was largely offset by higher provision for loan losses.

Revenue Growth

Second quarter 2019 total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income) increased slightly to $6.0 million. Net interest income was $5.1 million in both the second and first quarters of 2019, as the favorable impact of loan growth offset a 9 basis point reduction in the net interest margin. Second quarter 2019 noninterest income totaled $933,000 compared to $890,000 in the first quarter of 2019 due higher BOLI and cardholder interchange income.

Noninterest Expense and Operating Efficiency

Noninterest expenses increased slightly over the first quarter of 2019, the net impact of lower personnel and occupancy expense, partially offset by higher legal and other professional fees. In the second quarter of 2019, the efficiency ratio was 75.36 percent, compared to 75.91 percent in the first quarter of 2019.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses for second quarter 2019 was $836,000, compared to $103,000 in first quarter 2019. Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2019 totaled $689,000, or 0.62 percent annualized of average loans held for investment, compared to $380,000 or 0.34 percent annualized of loans held for investment for the first quarter of 2019.

Past due loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment were 1.26 percent at June 30, 2019, compared to 1.36 percent at March 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, loans greater than 90 days past due totaled $3.4 million, or 0.74 percent of loans held for investment, compared to 0.77 percent at March 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets were $8.3 million, or 1.83 percent of loans held for investment and OREO at June 30, 2019.



2Q19 1Q19 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 Past due loans to end of period loans 1.26% 1.36% 1.51% 1.42% 1.47% Past due loans 30-89 days to end of period loans 0.52 0.58 0.70 0.83 0.62 Past due loans 90 plus days to end of period loans 0.74 0.77 0.81 0.59 0.84 Nonperforming assets to loans and OREO 1.83 1.86 1.81 1.49 1.38 Classified assets to tier 1 capital 41 36 38 35 34 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 79.64 77.49 73.88 93.29 106.90

As of June 30, 2019, the allowance for credit losses totaled $4.2 million, representing 0.96 percent of loans held for investment, and 79.64 percent of nonperforming loans.

Capital and Liquidity

At June 30, 2019, the Company's subsidiary bank, Highlands Union Bank, reported a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.19 percent, tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.89 percent, and total risk-based capital ratio of 13.87 percent

The Company's loans held for investment to deposit ratio was 87.1 percent and the loans held for investment to asset ratio was 73.8 percent at June 30, 2019. The Company maintained cash and investment securities totaling 19.1 percent of assets as of this date. The Company's funding mix is weighted heavily towards customer deposits, which funded 84.7 percent of assets at June 30, 2019.

About Highlands Bankshares, Inc.

Highlands provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on providing value to each and every customer, Highlands delivers banking services through highly skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 16 offices located in North Carolina, Eastern Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements relating to financial and operational performance and certain plans, expectations, goals and projections. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, these statements are inherently subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurances that actual results, performance or achievements will not differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. For an explanation of the risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)





Quarter ended

Percent change compared to (thousands)

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

Prior quarter

Same quarter

of prior year INTEREST INCOME



















Loans receivable and fees on loans

$ 5,652

$ 5,653

$ 5,276

0.0%

7.1% Investment securities

433

412

438

5.1%

-1.1% Federal funds sold and overnight investments

227

141

57

61.0%

298.2% Total interest income

6,312

6,206

5,771

1.7%

9.4% INTEREST EXPENSE



















Deposits

955

824

463

15.9%

106.3% Other borrowed funds

275

273

323

0.7%

-14.9% Total interest expense

1,230

1,097

786

12.1%

56.5% Net interest income

5,082

5,109

4,985

-0.5%

1.9% Provision for loan losses

836

103

172

711.7%

386.0% Net interest income after provision for loan losses

4,246

5,006

4,813

-15.2%

-11.8% NONINTEREST INCOME



















Service charges on deposit accounts

338

342

342

-1.2%

-1.2% Other service charges, commissions and fees

378

339

428

11.5%

-11.7% Mortgage banking income

48

48

52

0.0%

-7.7% Securities losses, net

(7)

-

-







Other operating income

176

161

167

9.3%

5.4% Total noninterest income

933

890

989

4.8%

-5.7% NONINTEREST EXPENSE



















Salaries and employee benefits

2,281

2,416

2,380

-5.6%

-4.2% Occupancy and equipment expense

527

615

750

-14.3%

-29.7% OREO-related expenses

92

50

146

84.0%

-37.0% Other operating expense

1,633

1,473

1,356

10.9%

20.4% Total noninterest expense

4,533

4,554

4,632

-0.5%

-2.1% Income before income taxes

646

1,342

1,170

-51.9%

-44.8% Income tax expense

75

282

247

-73.4%

-69.6% Net income (loss)

$ 571

$ 1,060

$ 923

-46.1%

-38.1% Net income (loss) per common share:



















Basic

$ 0.07

$ 0.13

$ 0.11







Diluted

0.06

0.10

0.09









Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)

















Year ended June 30,

Percent change (thousands, except per share information)

2019

2018

INTEREST INCOME











Loans receivable and fees on loans

$ 11,305

$ 10,591

6.7% Investment securities

845

916

-7.8% Federal funds sold

368

127

189.8% Total interest income

12,518

11,634

7.6% INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits

1,779

926

92.1% Other borrowed funds

548

687

-20.2% Total interest expense

2,327

1,613

44.3% Net interest income

10,191

10,021

1.7% Provision for loan losses

939

344

173.0% Net interest income after provision for loan losses

9,252

9,677

-4.4% NONINTEREST INCOME











Service charges on deposit accounts

680

679

0.1% Other service charges, commissions and fees

717

847

-15.3% Mortgage banking income

96

152

-36.8% Securities losses, net

(7)

-

- Other operating income

337

393

-14.2% Total noninterest income

1,823

2,071

-12.0% NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits

4,697

4,783

-1.8% Occupancy and equipment expense

1,142

1,481

-22.9% OREO-related expenses

142

277

-48.7% Other operating expense

3,106

3,257

-4.6% Total noninterest expense

9,087

9,798

-7.3% Income (loss) before income taxes

1,988

1,950

1.9% Income tax expense (credit)

357

417

-14.4% Net income (loss)

$ 1,631

$ 1,533

6.4% Net income (loss) per common share:











Basic

$0.20

$0.19



Diluted

0.16

0.15





Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)















Percent change since (thousands)

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

June 30, 2018

Prior quarter

Same quarter

of prior year ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks

$ 26,684

$ 19,965

$ 23,007

33.7%

16.0% Federal funds sold

21,138

10,101

963

109.3%

2095.0% Total cash and cash equivalents

47,822

30,066

23,970

59.1%

99.5% Investment securities

68,997

71,405

73,553

-3.4%

-6.2% Loans held for sale

863

265

1,424

225.7%

-39.4% Loans held for investment

451,590

448,121

441,460

0.8%

2.3% Allowance for loan losses

(4,243)

(4,373)

(4,138)

-3.0%

2.5% Net loans held for investment

447,347

443,748

437,322

0.8%

2.3% Premises and equipment, net

17,159

17,447

17,879

-1.7%

-4.0% Real estate held for sale

590

817

992

-27.8%

-40.5% Deferred tax assets

5,706

6,526

7,152

-12.6%

-20.2% Interest receivable

2,010

1,617

1,728

24.3%

16.3% Bank-owned life insurance

15,215

15,022

14,835

1.3%

2.6% Other real estate owned

2,892

2,212

2,233

30.7%

29.5% Other assets

3,120

2,816

2,991

10.8%

4.3% Total assets

$ 611,721

$ 591,941

$ 584,079

3.3%

4.7%





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Noninterest bearing

$ 153,982

$ 156,408

$ 155,337

-1.6%

-0.9% Interest bearing

364,462

346,408

342,979

5.2%

6.3% Total deposits

518,444

502,816

498,316

3.1%

4.0% Short-term borrowings

30,000

30,000

-

0.0%

0.0% Long-term debt

67

93

30,120

-28.0%

-99.8% Other liabilities

3,179

2,391

1,482

33.0%

114.5% Total liabilities

551,690

535,300

529,918

3.1%

4.1% STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock

5,156

5,156

5,124

0.0%

0.6% Preferred stock

4,184

4,184

4,184

0.0%

0.0% Additional paid-in capital

19,292

19,277

19,224

0.1%

0.4% Retained earnings

31,762

30,131

28,072

5.4%

13.1% Accumulated other comprehensive income

(363)

(2,107)

(2,443)

-82.8%

-85.1% Total stockholders' equity

60,031

56,641

54,161

6.0%

10.8% Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 611,721

$ 591,941

$ 584,079

3.3%

4.7%

Profitability Ratios, Asset Quality and Capital (unaudited)

Quarter ended (dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

Profitability Ratios (current quarter, annualized)













Net interest margin

3.75%

3.86%

3.84%

Annualized return on average assets

0.37

0.71

0.63

Annualized return on average equity

3.89

7.53

6.89

Efficiency ratio

75.36

75.91

77.54





















June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

June 30, 2018

Asset Quality













Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

$ 168

$ 107

$ -

Non-accrual loans

5,265

5,920

3,871

Total non-performing loans

5,433

6,027

3,871

Other real estate owned

2,892

2,212

2,233

Total non-performing assets

$ 8,325

$ 8,239

$ 6,104

Ratios:













Non-performing loans to loans held for investment

1.20%

1.34%

0.88%

Non-performing assets to loans held for investment and OREO

1.83

1.83

1.38

Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment

0.96

0.98

0.94

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

79.64

73.87

106.90

Past-due loans to loans held for investment

1.36

1.51

1.47

Annualized net charge-offs to loans held for investment

0.62

0.04

0.03

















Capital













Common shares outstanding

8,251

8,251

8,199

Preferred shares outstanding

2,092

2,092

2,092

Book value per share:













Common

$ 6.43

$ 6.02

$ 5.76

Combined common and preferred

5.80

5.48

5.26

Ratios (Bank only, estimated):













Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.19%

9.22%

8.85%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.89

12.94

12.22

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.87

13.90

13.20

Common equity tier 1 ratio

12.89

12.94

12.22



