Highlands College Chancellor Surprises Students With Scholarships in Front of Thousands

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Sunday was a day to remember for college students Max Messer, Jessi Lantrip and Dallas Bates. Highlands College Chancellor Chris Hodges surprised the outstanding students and awarded them with the Robert Hodges Memorial Scholarship on stage during Church of the Highlands' 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services.

Dallas Bates smiles as he finds out that he has just been awarded a full tuition scholarship to Highlands College.

The Robert Hodges Memorial Scholarship is Highlands College's most prestigious scholarship named after Hodges' late father, Robert Hodges. The scholarship honors his legacy of excellence by providing full tuition to awarded students based on academic merit and commitment to the local church. Recipients of the scholarship are 17-year-old Max Messer, receiving his Advanced Certificate of Ministry Leadership (ACML) with a specialization in Technical Arts; 18-year-old Jessi Lantrip, receiving her ACML with a specialization in Pastoral Leadership; and 20-year-old Dallas Bates, receiving his ACML with a specialization in Student Ministry.

When asked what it means to receive the Robert Hodges Memorial Scholarship recipient Jessi Lantrip responded, "Highlands is very much home for me. I wouldn't want to go anywhere else. This is where I've grown, where God has shown me my passions, purposes, and everything in between." Dallas Bates was also grateful to receive his scholarship. He said, "Knowing that I don't have to worry about paying for tuition means that I can completely focus on doing the most for the kingdom while I'm here and doing the most to learn about what more I can do for the kingdom."

While Highlands College currently awards merit scholarships to selected students, its plans to provide tuition scholarships for all accepted students are reshaping Christian higher-education. In November 2017, Highlands College announced the launch of the Eternal Impact Campaign and its vision to scholarship students during their four years of training for vocational ministry. The Phase I goal of the Eternal Impact Campaign is to raise $100 million to fund 500 scholarships through a tuition endowment and renovate the Grandview Conference Center on HWY 280 to facilitate world-class training. Highlands College is well on its way in the Eternal Impact Campaign with plans to begin the renovation of the Grandview property after already raising over $25 million.

When asked why they would pursue such a lofty goal, Hodges says, "We're not just providing students an education so they can be successful, we're training students so they can change the world."

Financial support is just one way Highlands College is empowering students. Its holistic training approach equips all areas of a student's life. The four pillars of training include academic instruction, ministry training, character formation, and spiritual development. President of Highlands College Mark Pettus says, "This God-given vision is much bigger than just one person. We educate, equip, and empower students to be the leaders God created them to be and then they are placed all over the world to be the hands and feet of Jesus."

Highlands College: is a biblical higher education institution that exists to supply the church with leaders of character to fulfill the Great Commission. For additional information about how to support Highlands College and join the Eternal Impact Campaign, visit highlandscollege.com/eternalimpact.

