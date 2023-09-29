Highlands College Expands Campus Footprint

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlands College recently closed the purchase of property on Birmingham's most prominent corridor. The Extended Stay America and accompanying land, located on U.S. Highway 280, was acquired by the biblical higher education institution for $17.7 million on September 27.

The 45,000-square-foot property on 4.07 acres will undergo renovations beginning this October to be converted into the second on-campus residence hall. A three-phase renovation includes a facelift and restructuring of the property to include 140 dormitory rooms that will house 280 students.

The new residence hall supports the four-pillar academy model that combines academic instruction, hands-on training, spiritual development, and character formation to prepare students for full-time Christian ministry leadership.

"We are committed to providing an immersive educational experience for our students because they have the potential to impact thousands of individuals for the rest of their lives," said Mark Pettus, president of Highlands College. "On-campus living is vital to our college's recent growth, to promote character formation, and for our students to build genuine community with like-minded leaders."

Highlands College's current on-campus residence hall is at capacity for the academic year. Opened in January 2022, the five-story facility was designed by Birmingham-based TurnerBatson Architects and completed by JohnsonKreis Construction. It houses 252 full-time students in 126 rooms.

The new student housing property will allow incoming students to join their peers on the state-of-the-art campus starting in the Fall of 2024.

The Highlands College Campus

The new residence hall will be the latest addition to the 70-acre campus and expand the campus footprint an additional 4.07 acres. The campus features space to educate 1,000 full-time students with 19 learning studios, eight hands-on ministry training labs, multiple dining and recreation facilities, a fitness facility, and a 1,400-seat auditorium that is also home to the Grandview Campus of Church of the Highlands.

About Highlands College

Founded in 2011, Highlands College is a first-of-its-kind private Biblical higher education institution that exists to develop ministry leaders of competence, character, and spiritual maturity holistically trained to expand the Kingdom of God. Students earn an accredited bachelor's degree from one of seven ministry concentrations and hundreds of hours of real-world training. They are immersed in an innovative education model and intentional experiences designed to build meaningful relationships and spiritual disciplines. With connections to over 15,000 churches and ministries across the globe, students are connected to a community of experts dedicated to equipping them to make an eternal impact. Highlands College graduates lead ministries in 33 states, the District of Columbia, 1 U.S. territory, and 18 countries worldwide.

