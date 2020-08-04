Highlands Residential Mortgage, Ltd. Brings The Adwerx Automation Platform To Entire Network of Loan Officers

Based in Dallas, TX, Highlands Residential Mortgage , Ltd has many seasoned loan officers located in 16 different states. With the Adwerx Platform, every one of those loan officers now has digital retargeting campaigns that launch automatically across social media platforms and premium websites visited by potential clients. These intelligent campaigns ensure the loan officers are continuously in front of site visitors who have shown interest in their business by extending their reach and creating the opportunity to recapture the interest of prospects.

In addition to automated retargeting provided by Highlands Residential Mortgage, loan officers also receive access to a pre-made inventory of personalized digital and streaming TV ads through a branded, self-service portal that they can run individually, complementing their automated campaigns.

"We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of the latest technology, and it is essential that our loan officers use digital advertising to stay in front of their prospects, especially in today's competitive market" said Josh Herbert, EVP/Chief Information Officer at Highlands Residential Mortgage. "The Adwerx Platform delivers comprehensive digital advertising strategies that are easy to create and deploy, and frees up valuable time to better serve our clients."

Since its launch in 2017, the Adwerx Enterprise Automation Platform has seen rapid adoption among the nation's most innovative real estate brokerages and mortgage lenders. Firms who provide Adwerx's platform experience up to 42% lower turnover . To learn more visit enterprise.adwerx.com .

About Highlands Residential Mortgage, Ltd.

Established in 2010, Highlands Residential Mortgage, Ltd. is an independent mortgage banker headquartered in Dallas, Texas that was founded by long-time industry veterans. Led and managed by former seasoned originators and proven production leaders, the company has expanded from its' Texas only roots in 2010 to now having branch locations in sixteen states across the country. Highlands handles home purchase, refinance and cash out financing needs for its' customers and has built a dynamic culture within that values people above all else. Their core values drive everything they do and has led to Highlands being recognized as the #1 Best Mortgage Company To Work For in America by National Mortgage News in 2019. Highlands has experienced tremendous growth for seven consecutive years and emerged as one of the premier independent mortgage companies in the United States.

About Adwerx

Used by over 25% of the top brokerage firms and over 15% of the top mortgage originators in the U.S., Adwerx delivers personalized, omnichannel brand marketing and automation at enterprise scale. Deliver customized ads programmatically across streaming TV, popular websites, Facebook and Instagram, and mobile apps. Drive growth through digital marketing automation that increases brand visibility, boosts productivity by 35 percent and reduces turnover by 42 percent.

Adwerx works across the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Learn more about Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising at adwerx.com .

SOURCE Adwerx

