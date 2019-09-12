Highlighting the Benefits Access to Care can Have for Individuals Affected by Obesity, National Obesity Care Week Launches on September 15th

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Of the more than 100 million Americans affected by the disease of obesity, fewer than 4% receive obesity-related treatment from their healthcare provider. Having access to comprehensive obesity care can be life-changing, from the management of obesity to the reduction of symptoms of obesity-related diseases.

That is why, since 2015, National Obesity Care Week (NOCW) has joined individuals and organizations together nationwide to advance a science-based understanding of obesity and widespread access to respectful, comprehensive and appropriate care. Care that is not limited by a person's size, weight or economic status. If nothing changes, by 2030 nearly half of all adults will be affected by obesity.

NOCW believes that:

People with excess weight or obesity deserve access to care without barriers

People with excess weight or obesity must be treated with dignity

People with excess weight or obesity must be treated with respect

"Respectful and complete care should be the norm, not the exception, for people who are managing weight and health," said Blandine Lacroix, Corporate Vice President, Obesity Business Unit, Novo Nordisk Inc. "That's why we are proud to support National Obesity Care Week – to advance scientific evidence and conversations that accelerate practical ways to deliver chronic care."

NOCW2019 takes place from September 15th to 21st, and will highlight the benefits having access to care can have for the treatment of obesity. NOCW Partners, Champions and Pledge-takers work together to share information, educational materials and activate individuals around the globe.

"It is inspiring to see the support, participation and collaboration that surrounds NOCW every year," said Joe Nadglowski, Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) President and CEO. "Individuals living with obesity face a wide variety of challenges, having access to care for comprehensive obesity treatments should not be one of them. NOCW is here to raise national awareness of the barriers to care people with obesity face as well as how to improve access to care for the millions of Americans who are affected by the disease of obesity."

NOCW2019 would not have been possible without the support of our NOCW Partners: Diamond – Novo Nordisk; Bronze – Eisai, FitForMe; and Supporter – Hitachi. In addition to NOCW Partners, NOCW is fortunate to have the support of more than 45 Champion organizations: Founding Champions – the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC), The Obesity Society (TOS), the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), the Obesity Medicine Association (OMA) and the Strategies to Overcome and Prevent (STOP) Obesity Alliance. Additional Champions include: A Step Towards Community Health, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, American Academy of Sleep Medicine, American Alliance for Healthy Sleep, American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP), American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), American College of Preventative Medicine, American College of Surgeons, American Medical Group Association, American Society for Nutrition (ASN), American Society for Parental and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN), American Medical Women's Association, BMI of Texas, Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC), College of Contemporary Health, ConscienHealth, Endocrine Society, European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO), Fairfield County Bariatrics, Fatty Liver Foundation, Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio, Global Liver Institute, Grand Health Partners, Healthcare Leadership Council, International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (IFSO), Jersey Medical Weight Loss, Lindstrom Obesity Advocacy, Liver Health Initiative, Metta Weight Management, NASH Alliance, National Business Group on Health, National Center for Weight and Wellness, New York Institute of Technology, Obesity Canada, Osteoarthritis Action Alliance, Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease, Plus Size Certified, Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity, Society for Behavioral Medicine, TOPS, The Ohio State University College of Nursing and Valley Diabetes and Obesity and Amanda Velazquez, MD.

To learn more about NOCW and pledge your support for access to care without barriers for people with obesity, please visit www.ObesityCareWeek.org today!

The Mission of NOCW is to advance science-based understanding of obesity and widespread access to respectful, comprehensive and appropriate care. NOCW2019 takes place September 15th to 21st. Launched in 2015, NOCW is founded by The Obesity Society, the Obesity Action Coalition, Strategies to Overcome and Prevent Obesity Alliance, Obesity Medicine Association and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

SOURCE National Obesity Care Week (NOCW)

