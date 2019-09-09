Highlighting The Harmonious Blending Of Cultures: DEWAR'S® Announces New Series Of Innovative Cask-Finished Whiskies With Launch Of Caribbean Smooth

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWAR'S® Scotch Whisky, the world's most awarded blended scotch whisky, announces today the highly anticipated launch of DEWAR'S Caribbean Smooth: Dewar's 8 year-old double-aged Scotch, finished in Caribbean rum casks for a tropical smooth finish. The first in a new cask-finished series of whisky, Caribbean Smooth brings together the best of two worlds – Scotland and the Caribbean – in a lighthearted blend of unexpected cultures and flavors.

"We've blended up to 40 single malts and grain whiskies that have laid in casks for at least 8 years, double aged the blend to ensure our distinctive extra smooth Dewar's profile, and then finished in ex-Caribbean Rum casks for a period of around 6 months," says Brian Cox, Vice President, DEWAR's Scotch Whisky, North America. "The rum casks were sourced straight from the Caribbean and brought to our ageing warehouses in Glasgow to be filled with our flavorful 8-year-old blend. The first in a series of double-aged cask finishes, DEWAR'S will continue to bring these new and exciting flavor profiles to a broader market in order to drive renewed interest in our brand, and thereby the whisky category."

Breaking with the traditional conventions of whisk(e)y, DEWAR'S Caribbean Smooth's 8-year-old rum cask finish has a flavor profile offering brown spirit drinkers what they've been looking for – flexibility. "With its remarkable versatility and unique flavor profile – which features subtle notes of apple, caramel, and biscuity cereal that slips into dark brown sugar and tropical fruit – Caribbean Smooth is the perfect spirit to enjoy neat or in a variety of highball recipes that pair particularly well for epicurean gatherings," says Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender for DEWAR's. While age statements for spirits are not the be all, they are important for scotch whiskies because maturity and aging counts when looking for smooth, refined flavor experiences.

Perfect neat, or in a Highball, the flavor profile and versatility of DEWAR'S Caribbean Smooth 8-year-old rum cask finish offers a great alternative to beer and wine for food pairings. Signature serves include The Coconut Highball, which reimagines the classic highball with a refreshing blend of coconut and citrus flavors, as well as The Cask to Colada that includes Caribbean Smooth, fresh pineapple juice, vanilla sugar and coconut water.

DEWAR's Caribbean Smooth 8-year-old rum cask finish will be available in a 750mL bottle with a SRP of $21.99. For more information on DEWAR'S Caribbean Smooth and the rest of DEWAR'S whisky products, please visit www.dewars.com or on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

DEWAR'S CARIBBEAN SMOOTH SIGNATURE SERVE: THE COCONUT HIGHBALL

1 ½ parts Caribbean Smooth

½ part Lemon juice

½ part Coconut Syrup

3 parts Soda Water

Glass:

Highball

Garnish:

Lime wheel and mint sprig

Method: Add whisky, lemon juice and syrup to chilled Highball glass, filled with cubed ice, add soda, stir ingredients from the bottom upwards to mix thoroughly, and garnish with slapped mint sprig and lime wheel.

About John Dewar & Sons Ltd.

Founded in 1846 by John Dewar, DEWAR'S has grown from a small wine and spirits merchant shop in Scotland, to one of the largest Scotch whisky brands in the world. Best known for its iconic DEWAR'S WHITE LABEL, it has expanded its family to create a portfolio of premium and super premium whiskies including DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 15-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 18-Year-Old and the exclusive DEWAR'S 25. These whiskies are crafted using the DEWAR'S oak marrying ageing process. Pioneered by DEWAR'S at its home, the Aberfeldy distillery, in 1899, it involves returning the hand-crafted blend to vintage oak casks for further maturation. The result is a smoother taste with a long, lingering finish; a taste that wins medals and applause, making DEWAR'S the world's most awarded blended Scotch. The DEWAR'S brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka.

Founded more than 157 years ago, in Santiago de Cuba on February 4, 1862, family-owned Bacardi currently employs nearly 7,000, operates more than 20 production facilities, including bottling, distilling and manufacturing sites in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow @BacardiLimited.

