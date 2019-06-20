Highlights for Children and Dreamscape Media Bring Learning to Life in New 'Highlights: Watch and Learn!' Video Series

HOLLAND, Ohio, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamscape Media, the publishing and entertainment arm of Midwest Tape, and Highlights for Children, the leading family media brand and publisher of the most-read children's magazine in North America, today announced the launch of Highlights: Watch and Learn!, a new video series inspired by Highlights' beloved collection of stories. Families with a valid library card can enjoy the line of videos, designed to foster joyful learning in kids of all ages, on hoopla digital beginning July 2019. The titles will also be available for purchase via Amazon, Vimeo On Demand and Mackin.

"For nearly 75 years, Highlights has captivated families across the world with their vision to create content that is 'fun with a purpose.' In doing so, they've helped children become their best selves," said Dreamscape Media Publisher Tammy Faxel. "We are proud to partner with Highlights to offer a new way for children to engage and grow with the stories they love."

Highlights: Watch and Learn! episodes will pair classic, beautifully illustrated animation with inventive live-action sequences. Each episode is centered around a theme ranging from making friends, manners and seasons. While children watch the live-action segments and the illustrated animation, they learn key social skills and develop their imagination and creativity. Twenty-six titles are planned for the series and will roll out beginning mid-July.

"We aim to create experiences that engage, delight, and foster joyful learning," said Highlights International Vice President Andrew Shafran. "Dreamscape Media has made that vision a reality with the Highlights: Watch and Learn! series. The team at Dreamscape pairs industry leadership in education media, with a creative vision, that makes the series both entertaining and educating for young learners and parents alike."

Public library patrons across the U.S. will be able to instantly download or stream Highlights: Watch and Learn! through hoopla digital, Midwest Tape's mobile and online service for public libraries. The series will join hoopla digital's growing collection of Highlights educational content. In March, hoopla became the first library service to bring Dreamscape-produced Highlights eBooks and audiobooks to the library market. The Highlights collection can be accessed through hoopla's special Kids Mode feature, a setting designed to make it easier for parents and children to find kid-friendly e-media.

"We are proud to partner with the Midwest Tape family—Dreamscape's award-winning production and hoopla digital's category creating platform—to create new pathways to make our content accessible and captivating to young learners," adds Highlights International Senior Director Vandana Agrawal.

The titles will also be available in both digital and physical formats for purchase on Amazon, Vimeo On Demand and Mackin.

About Dreamscape Media:

Dreamscape Media (dreamscapeab.com) is a privately held media development firm focusing on audio and video production, distribution and licensing in the publishing and video markets, with an emphasis on the library/educational market. The company produces fiction and non‐fiction audiobooks, bookbased children's read‐along video programs, and offers video distribution services. Titles are available to both library and retail channels in physical and digital formats. Dreamscape has received hundreds of awards and accolades for high quality audio productions, including a 2018 Audie Award, the highest award for audiobook production. Dreamscape is the publishing arm of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for nearly 30 years. To learn more, visit Dreamscapeab.com and connect with Dreamscape on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Highlights for Children:

Highlights is a beloved global media brand dedicated to helping children become curious, creative, caring, and confident™ through engaging content and experiences that are focused on nurturing and developing the whole child. Through stories, poems, puzzles, jokes, riddles, science, art, and more, kids are encouraged to think, problem solve, and build their literacy skills while having fun. Highlights reaches children 0–12 with its most popular magazines (Highlights, Highlights Hello, Highlights High Five, Highlights High Five Bilingüe [English/Spanish]), digital apps (Highlights Hidden Pictures, Highlights Monster Day and Highlights Shapes), books, toys, games, and a podcast incorporating classic favorites like Hidden Pictures® puzzles, Goofus and Gallant®, Dear Highlights letters, and more. Because Highlights offerings may be print or digital, purchased through subscriptions or retail, kids can engage with Highlights anytime, anywhere. To learn more and connect with Highlights, visit Highlights.com, HighlightsKids.com, Highlights Hangout, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.

