Highlights for Children, Inc. Announces New Leadership Roles for Mary-Alice Moore and Michael Eisenberg

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights for Children, Inc. is pleased to announce that Michael Eisenberg has been named Vice President, Publisher, Highlights Book Group and Mary-Alice Moore has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Product Development.

Highlights created the Highlights Book Group, positioning the brand for the growth of our current imprints, Highlights Press and Highlights Learning; and for the expansion into new publishing imprints and programs through retail, book trade, and library channels. In his role, Eisenberg will manage our relationship with Penguin Random House Publishers Services and work closely with the executive leadership team, and the product development team.

Eisenberg brings 40 years of children's book publishing expertise to this new role and a stellar industry reputation. His previous experience includes time as the SVP, Co-Publisher and general manager of Farrar, Straus & Giroux's children's book division. Previously, he was VP and Marketing Director of the Macmillan Children's Book Group.

With Eisenberg's role leading the Highlights Book Group, we are pleased to announce Mary-Alice Moore's promotion to Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Product Development.

As Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Product Development, Moore's work will center on creating a holistic strategy that delivers a unified portfolio of products, experiences, and partnerships optimized across sales channels. Moore brings over 30 years of experience—with 10 of those years at Highlights—and will apply her leadership and expertise to elevate the strengths of our brand, carefully analyze market needs and opportunities, and lead in the creation of products, programs, and experiences that that customers love.

"Michael brings a wealth of knowledge and industry know-how to Highlights and Mary Alice's proven track record with the retail side of our business and contribution of providing strategic oversight for how the Highlights philosophy and vision comes to life Highlights is invaluable," shares Kent Johnson, Highlights for Children CEO.

