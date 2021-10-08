Highlights from final day of CoinGeek New York

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was another packed agenda for the final day at CoinGeek's 8th Conference in New York city on Thursday Oct 8. Presentations and panels in the morning focused on Tokenization with sessions on The Future of Digital Assets and a Tokenized World with Roy Bernhard, Chief Visionary from Platinum sponsor, Fabriik; tokenizing equity and tokenized assets, stablecoins and custody. The whole of the conference is available for a recap with the full agenda to find the sections of specific interest.

The benefits blockchain can bring to the consumer – even if they don't know that's what is driving it – was the discussed with Brian Choi of The Food Institute, Stephanie Benedetto and Phil Derasmo from Queen of Raw, and Stephan Nilsson of UNISOT who have all built their businesses on the BSV blockchain. Traceability in both the food and textile industry is of significant concern to consumers – and an opportunity for businesses. In all of these organisations, the blockchain is able to provide immutable proof of where a garment or food product has originated and much more beside, such as when, where and by whom a fish was caught or who made a garment, where the fabric came from and where it was shipped from.

The Middle East has been an early adopter of blockchain technology and speakers from the across the region including Saeed Mohammed Ali Alhebsi of the UAE Ministry of HR and Emiratisastion; Muhammad Salman Anjum, Head of BSV Hub for InvoiceMate; Mohammed Ibrahum Jega, Co-founder Dominuem Blockchain Solutions Ltd; and Ahmed Yousif, Middle East lead, BSV Blockchain for Govt Initiative, who spoke about public sector and governments who seem to be a step ahead when it comes to utilising BSV Blockchain.

Some powerful presentations showing real use cases came from A Better Internet Experience using Blockchain - Ryan Byrne CEO of BuzzCast, a premium virtual events company who has just secured a new round of funding from investors including Jason Calacanis, (details here BuzzCast), while Ty Everett spoke on his metanet initiative Project Babbage who said: "You won't need to log in to an app in future – they will need to log in to you."

The results of the Hackathon was announced during the afternoon. It was a close fought race with two of the finalists tying with two votes each from the judges and the audiences casting vote making Bitcoin Phone the ultimate winner.

Regulation and law have been a theme throughout the conference. How to identify, prevent and investigate criminal activity gave a fascinating insight into the challenges of digital law enforcement.

The 8th CoinGeek conference was brought to a close following a passionate keynote address from Craig Wright and the final panel on Can Real Value Come from Real Utility with George Gilder and Eswar Prasad, Professor at Cornell University.

The next CoinGeek conference will take place in Dubai on March 22-24, 2022.

If you missed the conference, or just want to catch up on some of the sessions, you can watch the full live stream of both days here.

