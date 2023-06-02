Highlights from the Finale: Day Three of the London Blockchain Conference Unravelled

As the London Blockchain Conference draws to a close, attendees heard from industry experts on Driving Innovation with Blockchain.

LONDON, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the London Blockchain Conference drew to a close, attendees on the third and final day witnessed a line-up of informative and thought-provoking speakers. Today's theme "Driving Innovation with Blockchain" featured discussions on issues including, digitization, driving competitiveness and innovation in blockchain and CBDCs.

The conference delved deep into the state of blockchain innovations, focusing on how organizations and industries can leverage this technology to gain a competitive edge and foster further growth. Specifically, concepts around a Digital Gold system, Greenifying Web3, the emergence of the Metaverse, transformative applications of blockchain and AI for government, enterprises, and brands, as well as the role of blockchain as the backbone of AI and IoT.

The event featured a line-up of esteemed speakers who shared their insights and expertise, including the morning's keynote Peter Schiff, Stockbroker, Financial Commentator, and Broadcast Personality. Schiff provided valuable insights into the concept of Tokenized gold. According to him, the beauty of a monetary system on a blockchain lies in its ability to facilitate transactions involving even tiny fractions of gold, enabling purchases such as a cup of coffee. He emphasized that such transactions could be executed reliably and at a fraction of the cost compared to transferring Bitcoin.

When asked if an affordable, cost-efficient blockchain that promotes accountability and transparency is the "ideal" blockchain for gold-backed digital currency, Schiff replied, "Certainly, it'd be one. No one is going to have a necessary monopoly on it. But, for example, the key is to be able to show that the gold is there – because what gives the token value is the gold and that is also what limits the supply."

The conference also featured a video address by SEC Commissioner and Bataan Governor, Joet Garcia, RCBC, who spoke on Digitizing the Philippines. Richard Baker, Founder and CEO of Tokenovate shared valuable insights on the Energy Index. Greg Ward, Chief Development Officer, Smart Ledger delivered an enlightening presentation on the significance of Business Continuity and Reduced Reputational Risk with Blockchain Cyber Security Solutions.

Additional distinguished speakers included Paul Rajchgod, Managing Director of Ayre Ventures; Michael Elliott, CEO of Over-C; Stephan Nilsson, CEO of Unisot; and Dr Craig Wright, Chief Science Officer of nChain. Each speaker brought unique perspectives and knowledge to the conference, enriching the discussions on blockchain innovation and its potential impact across various sectors.

Some noteworthy highlights from Day 3 were a spotlight session by Robert Rice, CEO & Founder of Transmira in a session titled, 'The Metaverse, Blockchain, and AI Transformative Applications for Government, Enterprise, and Brands', explored the convergence of AI, Blockchain and the Metaverse. Rice emphasized the significance of this convergence in maximizing potential outcomes and discussed how businesses need to adapt to the new Web3 revolution.

Another key session was a panel discussion on Central Banking Digital Currencies (CBDCs), featuring esteemed panellists such as James Belding, CEO of Tokenized, Kumaraguru Ramanujam, Founder & CEO of Intrasettle, and Chris Ostrowski, Founder & CEO of Soda Public Money. The panel, moderated by Jon Southurst, Associate Editor at CoinGeek (APAC), delved into topics such as CBDC policies, the importance of creating public awareness about CBDCs, and how specific use cases can facilitate the adoption of CBDCs and blockchain technology by both companies and governments.

Additionally, the event showcased a presentation titled "Transforming Real World Businesses: Unleashing the Power of Digital Twins with Trace Platform." The presentation featured Jessica Jaume, Operations and Business Development Manager at Gate2Chain, Dr Agata Slater, a Blockchain Strategy Consultant at IBM, and Patryk Walaszczyk, a Blockchain Solutions Expert at IBM. They discussed their latest Trace app, a collaborative effort between IBM and Gate2Chain, and highlighted how Trace offers tangible benefits to businesses, such as transparency, traceability, and enhanced security.

The United Kingdom continues to be a leading force in the world of blockchain, solidifying its position as a top blockchain incubator and company powerhouse. With its vibrant ecosystem, innovative spirit, and supportive regulatory framework, the UK has become a beacon of opportunity for blockchain start-ups and established enterprises alike. Its commitment to fostering innovation, coupled with its robust ecosystem, positions the UK at the forefront of the global blockchain revolution.

