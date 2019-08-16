Highlights of CIOE 2019 in Shenzhen this September

Highlight 1: The one and only optoelectronic exhibition with 110,000m 2 exhibition area

2,000 leading optoelectronics companies, more than 4,000+ optoelectronic brands, are expected to gather at CIOE 2019. This year more than 70,000 industry professionals are expected to participate and source at CIOE. CIOE is the best optoelectronic platform to look for high-quality products, reliable suppliers and to learn about market trends. It's also the ideal communication platform to network with industry peers and to expand your business network.

Highlight 2: Six sub-expos to cover the entire industry

CIOE 2019, consisting of 6 concurrent sub-expos, will cover the entire optoelectronic industry chain.

Optical Communications Expo will focus on optical chips, optical components, optical modules, system equipment and 5G applications. Precision Optics Lens and Camera Module Expo is formed by two main clusters for Precision Optical Component Processing and Lens Manufacturing. Lasers Technology & Intelligent Manufacturing Expo will display from laser materials to laser equipment, showing the entire laser industry chain. Infrared Applications Expo shows the top-notched infrared materials, devices, equipment and application products. Optoelectronic Sensor Expo brings together the world's leading LiDAR companies, as well as the latest technologies and products such as 3D sensing and optoelectronic sensing. Photonics Innovation Pavilion gathers the top universities and research institutes in China to showcase the national scientific research frontier products in optoelectronic field.

In a word, CIOE 2019 will focus on a wide range of industry hotspot products and technologies, including hottest products in the market such as optical chips, optical modules, optical lenses, data centers, lens modules, machine vision, VCSEL, laser radar, millimeter wave terahertz, laser cleaning, etc.

Highlight 3: Terahertz Zone and Forum

CIOE will collaborate with Millimeter Wave and Terahertz Alliance to organize Terahertz Zone showcasing such as chips, devices, materials, test and system applications for terahertz technology at 1D52 in Hall 1. 2019 Terahertz Detection Technology Application Forum will be also held to gather infrared industry research institutes, laboratories, well-known enterprises, and well-known analytical institutions to jointly discuss the market prospects of infrared detection technology and terahertz technology in many application fields.

Highlight 4: Seven International Pavilions to display global technologies

International pavilions including Germany, Demark, Canada, USA, Japan, Korea and Taiwan (China) will showcase the top-notch products and cutting-edge technologies.

Highlight 5: Four Application visitor guide for higher efficient sourcing at CIOE

Optoelectronic technologies have great demand in application filed like data center, mobile phone, automotive electronics and defense & security. These visitor guides are power tools for professionals to prepare and visit CIOE and it's strongly recommend to save one copy in the mobile phone.

Highlight 6: Concurrent confront connecting you to the future of optoelectronic

China International Optoelectronic Conference (CIOEC) is a professional symposium held concurrently with CIOE. 60+ conferences covers the hottest topics in the optoelectronic field including optical communications, precision optics, laser, infrared, AR, intelligent driving, 3D sensing, block chain, mobile phones, etc.

Highlight 7: VIP Match-making services accelerating your sourcing efficiency

CIOE VIP Buyer Program is designed for key buyers and senior-level decision makers from the optoelectronic industry. CIOE will offer exclusive privileges and amenities to enhance your experience and to facilitate your high-end commercial opportunities at the event. The program serves as a one-on-one platform to connect buyers and exhibitors, and enhance your show visit efficiency. Sign up and date up your target supplier now.

CIOE 2019 is the last time of CIOE being held at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. CIOE is moving to the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center in 2020. So don't miss the last global industrial gathering at the downtown of Shenzhen and meet with your old business acquaintances.

CIOE 2019 will be expecting 70,000 visitors to visit and source and explore together the future of optoelectronic industry. To avoid the long queue onsite please kindly pre-register in advance.

