Highlights of Xi's speech at Global Trade in Services Summit
Sep 03, 2021, 10:22 ET
BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by chinadaily.com.cn:
President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video on Thursday.
Here are some highlights from the speech.
- China will set up a stock exchange in Beijing and build it into a major base for innovative small and medium-sized firms.
- China will promote the implementation of a negative list for cross-border trade in services across the country.
- China will share its technological development achievements with the world.
- China is willing to share development opportunities of the services trade with all countries.
- China supports Beijing and other localities in piloting the alignment of domestic rules with the ones in high-standard international free trade agreements.
- China will build digital trade demonstration zones.
- China will increase support for the services sector in countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.
- Peace, development and win-win cooperation are the "golden keys" to solving problems in international economy, trade and investment.
- China will explore the building of national demonstration zones to promote the innovative development of services trade.
- China will optimize the rules governing the services sector.
SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn
