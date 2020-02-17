Highlights Partners with Kindness.org to Inspire 10,000 #HighlightsActsofKindness Alongside Launch of Kindness Book Series

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights for Children, Inc and Kindness.org are excited to announce a new partnership in recognition of Random Acts of Kindness week by launching a year-long campaign, #HighlightsActsofKindness. The campaign, designed to empower kids, families, and educators to participate in and share acts of kindness in 2020, kicks off in conjunction with the launch of a new series of kindness books from Highlights Press, beginning with ABC's of Kindness and 1,2,3 Kindness Counts, available now.

"Kindness is core to our mission to foster curious, creative, caring, and confident children," said Christine French Cully, Highlights editor-in-chief and chief purpose officer. "We're proud to be bringing these two new books to our youngest readers and their families to reinforce the importance of weaving kindness into all we do, right alongside the ABCs and 123s."

#HighlightsActsofKindness begins on February 17, 2020 in celebration of Random Acts of Kindness week. Kindness Bingo Cards, with acts of kindness listed on the cards can be downloaded at Highlights.com . Participants should complete acts of kindness from the bingo cards and share pictures of those acts on social media with the hashtag, #HighlightsActsofKindness. The goal is to reach 10,000 acts of kindness by the end of 2020.

"We're so excited to partner with Highlights to spread the message of kindness to kids, families, and schools," said Melissa Burmester, Kindness.org Co-founder and Chief Product Officer. "We have a shared commitment to providing educational and inspiring resources for teaching kindness. I have long admired how Highlights engages kids and have no doubt that their new books and this campaign will have a far-reaching impact. Every kind act matters."

About Highlights

Highlights is a beloved global media brand dedicated to helping children become curious, creative, caring, and confident through engaging content and experiences that are focused on nurturing and developing the whole child. Highlights reaches children 0–12 with their most popular magazines and books, and on multi-platform digital experiences, digital apps, toys/games, a podcast, and more. To connect with Highlights, visit Highlights.com , HighlightsKids.com , Facebook , Instagram , Twitter, Pinterest , LinkedIn , and YouTube.

About Kindness.Org

Kindness.org is a research-led nonprofit dedicated to educating and inspiring people to choose kindness. Through their research hub, Kindlab, they investigate the costs and benefits of kindness, and the role it can play in solving modern problems. With the help of more than 400 volunteer citizen scientists, and a global community representing 192 nations, they test academic findings in the real world. They then take their learnings and create products and programs to bring kindness to classrooms, communities, and workplaces around the world. Learn Kind, an inquiry-based learning framework for bringing kindness and social-emotional education to classrooms, was recently launched for this purpose. Work Kind serves a similar purpose for businesses, using action-based programming to maximize the well-being of organizations and the people who power them. All these efforts contribute to the vision of a world where kindness is at the forefront of human interaction.

