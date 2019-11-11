Highline Aftermarket, a Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Acquires Camco Manufacturing's Liquids Division

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group, a Houston-based middle market private equity firm, announced that its portfolio company Highline Aftermarket ("Highline") has completed the acquisition of Camco Manufacturing's Liquids division ("Liquids"). Liquids is a leading nationwide manufacturer of windshield wash, RV antifreeze, and diesel exhaust fluid, including private label products, with plants in Leominster, MA, Reidsville, NC, Elkhart, IN, and Albany, OR. Longstanding Liquids employees are joining the Highline team to provide continuity for customers and to continue building world-class operations to support Highline's growth.

Sterling's simultaneous combination in April 2016 of family-owned DYK and corporate carve-out AAHC, since renamed Highline, created a strong new automotive aftermarket distribution platform. The subsequent acquisitions of Service Champ, Levin's, and South/Win have increased channel and geographic penetration and further solidified Highline as a market leader. The addition of Liquids fortifies Highline's position as the largest and most efficient nationwide network for producing and distributing selected liquids and chemicals for the automotive, RV, and marine markets. Highline continues to invest rapidly to expand its blending and filling capabilities, and the addition of these Liquids plants represents a substantial increase in capacity. Will DuBose, President of Manufacturing, will continue to lead Highline's blending and filling business.

"Over 50 years, the Caine family has built a fantastic Liquids business at Camco, with a reputation for high-quality products and exceptional customer service," says Darcy Curran, CEO of Highline Aftermarket. "We are excited to combine the strengths of the Liquids business with Highline's seven plants and 14 distribution centers to better serve customers nationwide. This combination is a perfect strategic fit and enables Highline's growth ambitions. I welcome Liquids employees and customers to Highline."

Highline has more than doubled in size during its three-year partnership with Sterling and will continue to pursue both organic and acquisition-related growth strategies.

