Highline Announces the installation of their 6500th customer in Michigan!

ESCANABA, Mich., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highline announces the installation of customer 6,500 which is a major milestone in their plan to deliver lightning-fast fiber-optic internet service—enabling reliable gigabit-level speeds—for the residents and businesses of the Upper and Lower Peninsula of Michigan. By expanding its service areas, Highline advances its core mission of providing real high-speed internet access to unserved, underserved, and unhappily served households and communities across the great state of Michigan. Highline is now in 16 counties across Michigan, and seeks to make a measurable difference to improve education, healthcare, and economic development for everyone, in addition to making it considerably easier to work and school from home. Highline's future-proof and affordable fiber internet service is significantly enhancing the opportunities available to residents all of these 16 counties, ensuring that no one will be left behind or hindered by inadequate internet speeds.

Highline partners with towns, cities, and counties to bring high-speed fiber internet to thousands of dwellings across the United States in an ongoing effort to close the digital divide, improve quality of life, and enable full and equal access to an increasingly online world. Furthermore, the internet and voice services provided by Highline carry no annual contracts, and no throttled speeds—meaning that each customer has unlimited data and unlimited capacity for streaming and downloading, gaming, and working from home, thanks to the state-of-the-art fiber-optic network Highline is deploying.

"The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office is thrilled to help bring reliable, high-speed internet to even more Michigan residents," said Eric Frederick, MIHI Chief Connectivity Officer, "through our efforts, we've already connected nearly 10,000 homes and business across the state, and by the end of 2026, we will have reached an additional 61,000. Highline's deployment in the Upper Peninsula marks a significant milestone in our mission to ensure universal access to fast, affordable internet of all Michiganders."

Highline prioritizes the customer experience and promotes the "Highline Way" of doing business, which entails connecting customers to a reliable high-speed network and whole-home Wi-Fi that protects each customer and supports all their internet-related needs, and then backing that service with a dedicated, caring team of local, US-based customer-support specialists and technologists.

The Feathers' household is the recipient of the 6500th customer certificate. Both Derek and Shelli are hearing impaired and will now be able to use a relay service for the hearing impaired that will allow them to sign into a video camera and the relay service will translate it to speech. Shelli Feathers shared a quote of gratitude: "We would like to express our sincerest gratitude for all the effort of Highline and State of Michigan to bring internet service to our home. The State of Michigan ROBIN grant secured necessary funding to see the project to fruition. Having reliable and fast internet service will enable us to finally use Video Relay Services for the Deaf to help make doctor appointments, and other necessary communication activities, without the need to impose on family, giving us a freedom that many others take for granted."

Bruce Moore, President and General Manager of Highline Mid-West also shared his pleasure at the milestone reached, and the satisfaction of providing service to a household like the Feathers Family, "I am genuinely proud to be bringing high-speed fiber internet to the great people of Michigan, and reaching each community personally matters to me. It is long past due that people in Rural America attain equal access to the world of opportunities afforded by reliable broadband connectivity. I am proud of our team in Michigan, and the progress we have been able to make across all counties that we currently service and look forward to continuing our milestones across additional counties. The sheer passion our company has for investing in unserved and underserved areas by building state-of-the-art fiber networks is truly a difference-maker."

About Highline:

At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the fastest, most reliable internet service at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline's heritage companies have been in the telecommunications business for more than 127 years and have built, owned, and operated fiber networks for more than 27 years. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs of thousands of residents and businesses in Michigan, Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, Texas and Georgia. The company is actively expanding its state-of-the-art, lightning-fast Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP) networks to provide gigabit-level internet speeds to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the country that are currently unserved, underserved, and unhappily served.

Press Release Content Owners:

Highline Chief Marketing Officer:

Lynn Hall

678-770-0059

[email protected]

Highline Marketing Director:

Lea Burns

603-785-6804

[email protected]

Highline President & General Manager Midwest:

Bruce Moore

989-529-5152

[email protected]

SOURCE Highline