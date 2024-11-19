Highline Honored with Prestigious Business of the Year Award

PUEBLO WEST, Colo., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 16th, the Pueblo West Chamber of Commerce hosted its highly anticipated annual dinner, a celebration of community and business excellence. With an '80s-inspired theme, the event was vibrant, well-attended, and filled with camaraderie. Among the evening's highlights was the announcement of Highline as the recipient of the Business of the Year Award—a prestigious honor recognizing the company's exceptional contributions to the community and its active involvement through the chamber and local initiatives.

Highline team members pose for a group photo at the annual Pueblo West Chamber dinner, where they proudly accepted the Business of the Year award.

The award was accepted by Highline CEO Rob Mills, who expressed his gratitude on behalf of the company. Joining him on stage were Sales Manager Troy English and Community Relations Specialist Emily Briggs, who have played instrumental roles in fostering Highline's connection with the Pueblo West community.

"This award is a reflection of the collective efforts of our entire team," said Rob Mills during his acceptance speech. "We are proud to be a part of such a dynamic and supportive community, and we remain committed to making a positive impact."

Highline's recognition as Business of the Year underscores its dedication to more than just delivering quality services—it highlights its passion for building lasting relationships and giving back to the communities it serves. From participating in local events to spearheading community-focused initiatives, Highline is dedicated to being a true community partner.

Congratulations to the entire Highline team for this well-deserved honor, and here's to continued success and collaboration in the years ahead!

ABOUT HIGHLINE:

At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the most reliable, fastest internet service at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline's heritage companies have been in the telecommunications business for more than 126 years and have built, owned, and operated fiber networks for more than 27 years. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs of residents and businesses in Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska and Texas. Highline is building 10G state-of-the-art, Fiber-to-the-Premise, lightning-fast networks to provide 1-10 Gigabit internet service to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the country that are currently unserved, underserved and unhappily served.

