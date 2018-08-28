Highline Public Schools Launches New Website with Web Partner, Finalsite

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Highline Public Schools, one of the largest districts in Washington State, has launched a new, accessible website that meets WCAG 2.0 guidelines with website partner, Finalsite .

With a focus on web accessibility and school-to-home communications, Highline Public Schools partnered with Finalsite to launch a new custom website and individual school sites in less than three months, an aggressive timeline for a large district with a custom design.

"When we got an OCR complaint for accessibility issues, we began looking for a partner that would get us to full accessibility, quickly," said Tove Tupper, Assistant Director of Communications at the District. After an extensive research process, the district chose Finalsite — and they couldn't be happier. "The experience with the Finalsite team was very seamless, professional, and positive," said Tupper.

The district's new website achieves numerous goals of theirs — including improving school-to-home communications, simplifying the website editing experience for administrators. "The best part about the Finalsite Platform is that it has all the tools I need to build dynamic website pages. The simplicity of the software has cut down time on the school admin level and looks more seamless," said Tupper.

Most importantly, the district has met their goal of ensuring their website's content, design and structure is accessible. By partnering with Finalsite, the district was also able to work with AudioEye, the industry-leader in web accessibility. "Finalsite was the only vendor that offered a fully integrated accessibility solution," said Tupper.

About Finalsite:

Founded in 1998, Finalsite is the leading website and CMS provider for over 2,200 districts and schools in more than 70 countries. Districts choose Finalsite for our award-winning designs, and web software and support that empower them to improve school-to-home communications, enhance their brand, and maintain ADA-compliant websites.

About Highline Public Schools:

Highline Public Schools serves around 19,000 students grades K-12 in the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and White Center in Washington State. The district offers a wide variety of educational opportunities from early childhood to college preparation. They are committed to equity in education, high expectations for all and partnering with families and the community to ensure that all children achieve their potential. Visit www.highlineschools.org .

