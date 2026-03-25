HIGHLINE STAGES MARKS 15 YEARS AS NEW YORK CITY'S PREMIER CREATIVE PRODUCTION DESTINATION

Meatpacking District's Beloved Landmarked Venue Celebrates a Decade and a Half of World-Class Film, Photography, and Live Events

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highline Stages, Manhattan's most versatile production and event destination, is proud to celebrate its 15th anniversary, having officially opened its doors in January 2011. For a decade and a half, the facility has remained at the forefront of New York City's creative industry - anchoring the heart of the iconic Meatpacking District at 440 West 15th Street. With approximately 45,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed space, Highline Stages has become the backdrop for some of the most celebrated productions, fashion moments, and live experiences in the world.

View of a Highline Stages Event entry on 14th Street

Home to two of Manhattan's most historic and largest sound stages (once operated by F&B CECO), three MOS photo and film stages, seven production offices, and a full lighting and grip rental department, Highline Stages offers an unparalleled infrastructure for photographers, filmmakers, directors, and creative directors alike. The facility's range of spaces - from intimate 1,000-square-foot studios to expansive 6,000-square-foot sound stages and 3,000-square-foot cycloramas - makes it equally suited for high-end fashion editorials, major television commercials, music videos, live broadcasts, and large-scale experiential events.

Highline clients include the most recognizable names across entertainment, technology, fashion, and automotive:

Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Paramount, ESPN, Amazon and the Super Bowl

Apple, Google, Microsoft and YouTube

Versace, Prada, Fendi, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, Moncler & Condé Nast

Lamborghini, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, Audi

Each has chosen Highline Stages as the backdrop for their most ambitious productions, runway shows, and brand launches.

What makes Highline Stages truly singular is the bones it was built upon. The landmarked building at 440 West 15th Street dates back nearly 150 years, carrying one of the Meatpacking District's most storied histories within its walls. Originally constructed as a stable for the Astor family - one of New York's most powerful dynasties - the building later became a production hub of a different kind, serving as home to the Nabisco Cookie Company. In those days, freshly baked biscuits were stacked and loaded through the building's ground-level bays by horse and carriage, the same cavernous openings that today usher in camera rigs, sets, lighting arrays, and production gear. Every soaring ceiling, every preserved beam, every wide bay door tells a story of a city constantly reinventing itself. When the partners renovated the space in 2010 ahead of its 2011 opening, they were careful to honor that inheritance - preserving the original brick and architectural details that root Highline Stages in the fabric of the neighborhood it calls home.

"This building has always been a place of craft and industry," said Alina Lundry, co-founder of Highline Stages. "We renovated the space in 2010 and kept as many original elements as we could. The brick walls and cobblestone floors are really reflective of the neighborhood, so we paid close attention to hold their integrity in the remodel. Fifteen years later, we're proud to be the latest chapter in this building's story - and we like to think the most creative one yet."

Lundry co-founded Highline Stages alongside Gary Kline and Peter Triolo - a team whose combined tenure in the Meatpacking District spans more than 75 years. Together, they have stewarded the facility into one of New York City's most in-demand production and event destinations. As Highline Stages marks this milestone, the founders reflect on fifteen years with deep gratitude.

"When I first walked into this building in the 1980s, I knew immediately that it was something special," said Gary Kline, co-founder of Highline Stages. "The scale of it, the history embedded in every wall - I could see its potential clearly. Convincing my father that this was the right investment was one of the best decisions our family ever made, and everything we have built here since is a testament to what this extraordinary structure has always deserved to become."

Those fifteen years have been marked by extraordinary highs - and by challenges that tested the resilience of the entire industry. The COVID-19 pandemic brought productions to a halt virtually overnight, and the tight constraints on film and photo work that followed through 2021 and 2022 made every shoot hard-won. The Writers Guild of America strike in 2023 delivered yet another blow to an industry still finding its footing.

"These have not been easy years for anyone in this business," said Peter Triolo, co-founder of Highline Stages. "But this community - the photographers, the directors, the crews, the brands - they kept showing up. And so did we. That spirit of perseverance is something we share with this building, and with this neighborhood. We are still here, and we are as committed as ever."

Beyond production, Highline Stages has established itself as one of New York City's most sought-after event venues. Situated steps from the High Line park, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the neighborhood's world-renowned restaurants and boutiques, the venue draws top global brands for media launches, upfronts, exclusive showcases, immersive experiences, fashion shows, and fundraisers. Its seamless indoor-outdoor flow via street-level bay doors on both 14th and 15th Streets, and state-of-the-art audiovisual capabilities - and substantial power load - ensure a flawless experience for attendees and production crews alike.

To learn more or inquire about bookings, visit https://www.highlinestages.com .

Media Contact: Press Contact, Jason Makowski, Highline Stages, (212) 206-8280, [email protected]

About Highline Stages

Highline Stages is Manhattan's most versatile production and event destination, located at 440 West 15th Street in New York City's Meatpacking District. Opened in January 2011, the 45,000-square-foot facility offers two historic sound stages, three MOS photo and film stages, seven production offices, and a full lighting and grip rental department. Founded by Alina Lundry, Gary Kline, and Peter Triolo, Highline Stages has served as the creative home for the world's leading entertainment, fashion, technology, and automotive brands for 15 years. For more information, visit www.highlinestages.com.

SOURCE Highline Stages