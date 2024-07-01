Highline Warren hiring at new Vacaville distribution center in California

Company offers competitive benefits and safety-focused culture

VACAVILLE, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highline Warren announced the company will open a new distribution center in Vacaville, Cali. later this year and is actively hiring to prepare. The company will be hiring throughout the remainder of the year and into early 2025.

Currently, Highline Warren is accepting applications for the following roles:

Aerial view of Vacaville distribution center in California

Equipment operators : This role is responsible for shipping, pulling orders and completing required customer orders and paperwork, move freight, stock, and other materials to and from staging and processing areas, identify and contribute to continuous improvement efforts to reduce costs or increase productivity without reducing effectiveness and other duties that contribute to the company's success.





: This role is responsible for shipping, pulling orders and completing required customer orders and paperwork, move freight, stock, and other materials to and from staging and processing areas, identify and contribute to continuous improvement efforts to reduce costs or increase productivity without reducing effectiveness and other duties that contribute to the company's success. Administrative/clerical assistant: This role will help manage the daily administrative tasks at the facility, including supporting the distribution center manager and his/her their site leadership team, calling for pick-ups with carriers and scheduling deliveries, filing orders and scanning documents, and other clerical duties to assist with the overall function of the operations team.

Later this year, the company expects to promote job postings for operations supervisors, merchandise processors and clerical positions. Any interested applicants are encouraged to visit highlinewarren.com/job-postings to learn more and apply.

Vacaville distribution center

Highline Warren is North America's leading manufacturer and distributor of maintenance products in the automotive aftermarket and continues to expand its coast-to-coast coverage. The Vacaville facility represents one of the company's largest distribution spaces across the U.S. It will combine multiple existing West Coast distribution centers to meet customers' needs more efficiently and effectively, create space for more robust inventory and stocking, and support the growth of the company's filtration business. In all cases, Highline Warren's Vacaville facility enables the company to simplify a complex supply chain for customers through streamlined distribution operations.

The distribution center sits at 415,000 square feet – equivalent to 9.5 acres under roof or about seven football fields. It will also have:

87 dock doors, including three drive-in doors

36 feet clear ceiling height

31,000 pallet locations

Company culture

Highline Warren offers a unique employee and customer-focused culture based on safety, teamwork, trust and agility, which serve as the company's values and are embedded in all they do. The company promotes a working environment focused on personal and professional development for its nearly 1,800 teammates across North America.

Comprehensive benefits package

Beyond the culture, the company also recognizes the importance of offering a comprehensive and competitive benefits package – and approaches its offerings with the goal of supporting teammates' physical, mental and emotional health.

The current package includes wellness incentive for those who participate in the program and a Surgery Plus benefit, which is a supplemental benefit for planned, nonemergency surgeries that provides a personalized concierge experience through a dedicated care advocate. This also includes access to quality care through a network of credentialed healthcare providers. In 2024, medical and prescription plan cost increases were less 0.1% on average, nearly flat to 2023.

The package includes a 401K matching program, employee relief grant program, paid maternity and parental leave, pet insurance, telehealth and a financial wellness program.

About Highline Warren

Highline Warren, LLC, is the leading North American manufacturer and distributor of maintenance products in the automotive aftermarket. The company was formed through the strategic combination of Highline Aftermarket and Warren Distribution in 2020 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. With 18 manufacturing and distribution locations and nearly 1,800 employees, Highline Warren carries over 26,000 products for its more than 14,000 customers across North America. Learn more at highlinewarren.com and connect with Highline Warren on social media.

